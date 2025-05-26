Dowlath: Trinidad and Tobago must praise Kamla’s resilience

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar waves to supporters at the ceremonial opening of Parliament at the Red House in Port of Spain on May 23. - Innis Francis

EDUCATION Minister Dr Michael Dowlath says the population must praise Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar for her resilience and ability to lead Trinidad and Tobago into hopefully a brighter future.

He made these comments when he addressed an Indian Day Arrival event at Krishna Mandir, San Fernando, on May 25.

Persad-Bissessar was elected prime minister for a second time when the UNC won the April 28 general election, claiming 26 of the 41 seats.

She first served as prime minister from May 10, 2010 to September 7, 2015.

In reflecting on the significance of Indian Arrival day and the struggles of early East Indian indenturers as workers in the sugar cane fields, Dowlath said these people brought a great resilience which endures to this day and Persad-Bissessar is reflective of this.

“I want us all to congratulate her for her resilience and her ability to lead TT into a future of hope and prosperity.”

Dowlath recalled a campaign promise made by Persad-Bissessar during the election campaign and said it will be kept by the government.

“I want to remind you of a promise of our prime minister for a school for the Hindu community in San Fernando.”

The gathering applauded both of these statements.

Dowlath praised members of the East Indian community for their contribution to national development over the years.

“The children of cane farmers are leading tech companies. They are teaching and leading universities. They are shaping the policies of our country.”

He added in many temples and mandirs across TT, “our people have found ways to preserve not only religious devotion but cultural pride.”