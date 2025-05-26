Cutlass-wielding man sends threat at Tancoo's home

Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo at his swearing-in ceremony on May 3 at President’s House, St Ann’s. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

A cutlass-wielding man appeared in front of the home of Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo in Fyzabad with a message for both him and Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander.

Sources told Newsday the incident happened on the evening of May 24. The man wearing dark clothes and riding a bicycle asked to speak to a female relative at the home.

He told the woman to tell Tancoo that he had a message for Alexander. He said there was an upsurge in crime in Fyzabad and demanded immediate action from the minister.

He warned the minister that better security was needed and “doh stay home.”

He then left on his bike.

A report was made to the police who immediately responded and searched the area, but the man could not be found.

Newsday called the finance minister who acknowledged that an incident took place at his home, but he declined further comment.

Tancoo, the MP for Fyzabad. and Alexander were sworn in as ministers on May 3 at President’s House, St Ann’s.

Newsday understands that patrols near Tancoo’s house have been increased and security has been beefed up as officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Efforts to contact Alexander on May 25 were futile as calls to his cellphone went unanswered. Calls to the Prime Minister were also unanswered up to press time.

CoP: Zero-tolerance for threats

Commissioner of police Junior Benjamin said the police is taking a no-tolerance stance against people making threats to ministers or people in public life. In a telephone interview with Newsday on May 25, he said, “To approach any minister with something like that or with any weapon, that in itself is a violation and we will deal with it within the full measure of the law. That cannot and will not happen. Not on my watch.”

Benjamin said safety and security is a necessity for all citizens, but more so for those who were called to serve in public office.

“It is a responsibility that we have to ensure the safety of these individuals, especially those who serve in government. We are going to look at it and ensure that a proper follow-up is done.”

He said there are certain ministers who have a security detail through the Guard and Emergency Branch, but ministers can also make applications for security details.

“Once a minister is of the opinion that their lives are under threat, there is a process that we can go through to ensure that the necessary security is given to those ministers.

“We are taking every threat seriously, therefore once something like that is reported and the minister feels as if his or her life is in danger, there is a particular protocol that is followed where we do threat analysis and we put the appropriate measures in place.”

Crime in Fyzabad/Penal

The incident at Tancoo’s home was one of the latest instances of crime in the Fyzabad and Penal area.

On May 13, the burnt remains of a man was found by Hunters Search and Rescue Team at Salt Mine Trace, Fyzabad. Police found the body while searching for Uagnan Ramjit, a 63-year-old man who was reported missing on May 3.

On the night of May 3, two masked assailants forced their way into the Fyzabad home of a 65-year-old woman and her 68-year-old husband. During the home invasion the husband was severely beaten and the woman was sexually assaulted by both assailants. The men stole $5,000 cash, jewellery valued at about $44,000, cellphones and identification documents. Two suspects were later held in connection with the incident. The arrests have led police to believe that there could be an organised criminal ring operating in the area.

On March 24, a 34-year-old man identified as Brandon Harripersad was shot during a home invasion at his home in Penal, then, as the men made their escape in a Mazda 3 stolen from the home, they drove over his body. He was pronounced dead shortly after. A few days after the incident relatives told Newsday that the ordeal was so traumatising that they could no longer live at the house.

On March 10, 54-year-old Faizool Alladin, a butcher, was shot dead by unknown assailants while he was preparing to sell meat at the Central Market in Port of Spain.

Neighbours said they heard several gunshots at about 2.30 am and found his body at around 6.30 am.

Threats against ministers have occurred in the past, including most recently the robbery of then Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh outside Nyahbinghi’s bar in St Joseph, his former constituency.

Police said two men armed with guns approached Deyalsingh while he was sitting outside the bar and announced a robbery. The men stole his bera­–a traditional Indian-style gold bracelet – before escaping in a nearby car.

A video circulating social media showed the then MP sitting outside the bar speaking to someone on the phone.

“I am just letting you know where crime has reached,” Deyalsingh said. “The police is here, you don’t have to get involved, I am just letting you know.”