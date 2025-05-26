Cunupia businessman gunned down outside business

- File photo

CUNUPIA Police are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old businessman who was killed while closing his businessplace in Cunupia around 1.10 am on Monday May 26.

The deceased was identified as Haqqani Ali of St James. According to reports, officers on mobile patrol received a report from police command centre about a shooting on Chin Chin Road.

On arrival, officers met with an eyewitness who told them Ali had been securing the compound of the El Grande Piscine Pool when the witness heard two loud explosions. Investigating the noise, he discovered Ali in a pool of blood.

The eyewitness also reported seeing a man of slim build, approximately five feet five inches tall, dressed in a white vest, black pants, and a white surgical mask fleeing the scene. The suspect reportedly ran along Solomon Drive onto Chin Chin Road in Las Lomas and then headed east.

Ali, who was wearing a black T-shirt and black long track pants with red stripes, was pronounced dead at the scene by the district medical officer, who ordered a post-mortem examination.

Homicide investigators recovered two spent 9 mm shell casings at the scene, one marked CBC nine x19 and the other S&B Luger.

Ali had been renting the El Grande Piscine Pool facility for the past two years. Police are still working to establish a motive for his killing.

In 2022, Ali was charged under the Trafficking in Persons Act and the Children’s Act along with another man and a woman.

The two were jointly charged with trafficking children, one count each of causing a child to engage in prostitution, and one count each of knowingly receiving a financial benefit from trafficking minors.

Ali and the other another man were also charged with one count each of sexual penetration of a child.

Ali was granted $900,000 bail with surety and was ordered to report monthly to the Chaguanas Police Station between 6 am and 6 pm. He was also placed under a nightly curfew from 9 pm to 5 am and ordered to stay at least 400 metres away from the victim.

The charges stemmed from a September 15 operation in the Central Division, during which eight Latin American females, including two minors, were rescued from a house in the Chase Village area.

Investigations into Ali’s murder are ongoing.