Beckles: Political rivals still fear PNM

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Faith Ayoung

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has promised the PNM will emerge better and stronger in the aftermath of its electoral defeat on April 28.

Beckles made this promise while addressing members of the PNM's Moruga/Tableland constituency executive on May 24.

In a post on her Facebook page on that day, Beckles said,"We must focus on our people. The days ahead will be challenging, but by working together, we will emerge stronger."

She reminded party members that while the PNM may be down, it is never out and remains feared by its political opponents.

"Imagine how a simple symbol can make people uncomfortable. The baliser symbolises the resilience of the PNM, a party that has developed Trinidad and Tobago since independence."

Beckles said the meeting in Moruga/Tableland is one of many meetings being undertaken to rebuild the PNM.

With respect to this meeting, Beckles added, "This marks the first of many meetings aimed at ensuring we provide strong representation for the constituency."

Moruga/Tableland is currently represented by Culture and Community Development Minister Michelle Benjamin who was first elected MP in August 2020.

Beckles, who was appointed Opposition Leader on May 6, has held similar meetings in La Brea and Couva North as part of the PNM's post-election analysis.

The PNM is due to hold internal elections on June 22 for all posts on the party's national executive, including political leader.

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley resigned from that post on May 1, three days after the election.

So far, Beckles is the only candidate for political leader.

She unsuccessfully challenged Rowley for the PNM's leadership in 2014.

Former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne said he would consider contesting another post on the PNM's national executive.

On May 16, PNM PRO Faris Al-Rawi said all existing office-holders would remain in their posts until successors were elected on June 22 and the relevant announcements made on June 29.

Rowley resigned as prime minister on March 16 and was succeeded by then energy minister Stuart Young.

On April 30, after the PNM’s electoral defeat, Young resigned as party chairman. Former works and transport minister Rohan Sinanan subsequently resigned as a PNM deputy political leader.

On May 6, PNM MPs Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Imbert were elected party chairman and vice-chairman respectively at a special general council meeting at Balisier House.

The PNM will hold a special convention on June 29 to announce the results of its internal elections.

Former PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte has given his commitment to helping the PNM rebuild after the internal election.

“I am committed to contributing positively and I will assess my personal circumstances and available options to determine the most effective way to provide meaningful support where it is needed.”