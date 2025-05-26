Ball Blasters stop Trini sweep in Republic Youth Football League

Pro Series won the Republic Bank National Youth Football League under-14 crown on May 25. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Four Republic Bank Youth Football League national champions were crowned at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva on May 25 as this year’s edition came to an exciting climax.

Three of the four titles went to Trinidad teams while Ball Blasters Youth Academy prevented the sweep.

Tobago-based Ball Blasters Youth Academy and Trendsetter Hawks emerged winners of the boys and girls U17 titles respectively, Queen’s Park copped the boys U20 crown, and Pro Series clinched the boys U14 crown.

Up against FC Ginga in the U17 boys final, Ball Blasters scored the opener 15 minutes in, courtesy Jediael Marcelle. FC Ginga’s Elijah Edwards levelled the score when he found the back of the net in the 27th, before teammate Mikel Murray put them 2-1 up in the 30th.

So it remained at the half, but when Ball Blasters returned to the pitch, Raevion Marshall netted the equaliser in the 53rd. Nine minutes later, Jahmiah Gibbs fired Ball Blasters ahead 3-2.

FC Ginga were unable to claw back into it as Ball Blasters held on for a nervy win.

In the girls U17 final, Trendsetter Hawks outshone Jewels SC 4-1 for the title. Late first-half goals from Hackeemar Goodridge (39th) and Akeria Leacock (40th) put them 2-0 up at the break.

Early into the second period, Shiprah Allyene put Trendsetter Hawks 3-0 up before Goodridge netted another three minutes later. Jewels’ Leia-Marie Balfour pulled one back in the 65th, but it was too little, too late as Hawks soared to victory.

The boys U20 final saw Queen’s Park’s trump Stokely Vale 4-1. Queen’s Park’s Giovanni Hospedales opened the scoring in the seventh minute, before Joshua Mason added another in the 22nd. Stokely Vale pulled one back before half time through Immanuel Wright.

Mason netted again in the 70th minute before Makai Simmons scored their fourth to affirm victory.

And in the boys U14 decider, Pro Series came back from a goal down to triumph 3-1 and prevent Ball Blasters from taking another crown on the day.Ball Blasters’ Jaden Marcelle netted a brace, but a goal each from Amani Deklph, Xavier Barrow and Zaa’van Joseph ensured the trophy would go to Pro Series.