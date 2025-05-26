AI and copyright...Should local creators worry?

Globally, copyright organisations around the world have been examining AI and its effects on the creative sector. -

Musician and former president of the Copyright Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago (COTT) John Arnold believes that AI and copyright should be a priority for the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence.

Arnold and executive president of the TT Copyright Collection Organisation (TTCCO) Asten Isaac spoke about the matter in separate phone interviews.

The matter is not unique to TT as countries around the globe are grappling with the effects of AI on many sectors.

On May 18, famous singer Elton John shared his disagreement with the UK government’s proposal to allow tech firms use of copyright-protected work without permission.

Globally, copyright organisations around the world have been examining AI and its effects on the creative sector.

While issues like authenticity and originality might crop up in those discussions, Isaac thinks AI and its usage is a good thing for the local creative industry.

He spoke of the evolution of the music industry – from records to floppy discs and A-tracks to cassettes, CDs and flash drives – and that there was always “borrowing” within it.

“The AI generative power is also utilising that level of tapping into what already exists,” he said. His main concern is that legislators should be more concerned with ensuring creative output is protected and, when content is regenerated, creators are able to maximise on ownership.

AI should be used to improve creative output, he said.

“If the creative owner of the product understands their ownership and can utilise AI to improve the reach of their product, then AI is adding value.”

He said people were more concerned with it infringing on someone else’s rights.

“But if the right holders are made aware of how to work with the technology, then there is not necessarily any infringement.

“So, we are empowering the rights-holders to be able to utilise AI appropriately for the promotion and marketing of the content they create.”

Isaac said many people were paid when AI creates.

“The job positioning is no longer focused on hands and physical labour but is focused on technical skill set.

“The people who get paid are those who make the replacement parts for the machine, the people who are servicing those machines.

“The people who understand the computer stacks and how to work with the machine, and develop coding to help the machine perform better.”

He also believes the technology would help improve the quality of output.

“Machine learning is advancing and people have to collaborate with the machine to be able to position themselves for employment.”

AI was already a part of the local music industry, he said.

Coding was attached to each track and this helped to identify each contributor to this song, he said.

“Every piece of content that is created has a registration code in the song. There is an ISRC code, ISWC code and a UPC code. These codes identify several aspects of the creative people on a track, song or body of work.

“You have a composer, writer, performer and producer. They are all contributors to that one piece of product. They are identified as contributors by way of that coding.”

This allowed for more accurate identification in content consumption and it made monitoring and remuneration easier, he said.

AI also created more accuracy in content consumption, Isaac said.

“Meaning, I don’t have to guess if Bunji Garlin’s song played by 25 bars. I can have proper monitoring systems and proper remuneration for content that is played in public performance.”

To him, AI creates a level playing field that did not previously exist.

He thinks it could help artistes be paid more accurately for their played material.

Raising the issue of sampling, Isaac said bars paid a copyright licence for content use, annually.

“When the season or year is over how are we estimating what is the volume of play generated by that song and, based on that, how is remuneration being calculated?”

He said sampling was unfair to creatives because whatever was played on radio would be considered the majority of what was consumed and disadvantaged the “community superstar.”

Isaac said artistes who performed in local bars were embraced by such spaces long before they were embraced by national, regional and/or international landscapes.

“They could have been generating revenue from their content being used but it was not being monitored,” he said.

AI-monitoring systems would be a part of the industry soon, Isaac said.

He hoped this could happen by September and required working along with COTT.

Both organisations were in dialogue, “to bring a level of clarity to the sector, not only nationally but regionally as well,” he said.

“Our content is consumed in about 96 carnivals globally. When we calculate that foreign-revenue earnings, globally, we can bolster a sector.”

He said TT was subject to what the leaders in digital technological development were creating.

Organisations, government agencies and the government had to figure out how to embrace the positives of AI.

“We are leaders in Carnival. TT is the leader of Carnival globally and could say, ‘We are changing the model of Carnival tomorrow’ and encourage that across the globe.

“But we are not the leaders in digital technological development and we have to respect that fact and learn how to apply that information to our creative sector.”

Cross-training was necessary for creative people to develop their skill beyond the raw creative output, Isaac said.

A negative for him would be TT’s adoption rate, Isaac said.

If creative people did not quickly adopt AI, the country would be left behind, he added.

Isaac said AI needed to be robustly added to the country’s development agenda and have cross-ministerial input in its usage.

Discussions between TTCCO and COTT were currently taking place under the stewardship of the World Intellectual Property Office about AI. These discussions first started in January 2024 and a session was held on April 14 this year.

These developments were sponsored by the South Korean Intellectual Property Office with request from TT’s Intellectual Property Office, he added.

Arnold did not necessarily agree with Isaac’s views about the positives of AI. For him, this was brand-new territory and it needed to be looked at how rights are assessed and who gets what and does not get what based on AI’s use.

The biggest question being asked was what was original and what was authentic in the debate about AI and copyright.

There were composers, producers, writers, publishers, executive producers, sponsors, record labels on one project, he said.

“Anytime you are talking about one, you are really dealing with all because the rights of one will impact on the rights of all the others,” he said.

When a song is created and musicians are used, the main creator also shares neighbouring rights percentages with those people. Neighbouring rights are the rights of performers to be paid when their music is used in certain activities such as in public spaces like restaurants.

Arnold asked if AI gave someone the “frame” of a song and he hired musicians to put some solo parts on it, but 60 per cent of the song was AI-produced, how would that be distributed (neighbouring rights)?

Performing-rights societies across the globe were grappling with this issue, he said.

Sites like Ilovesongs.ai were helping people to create songs using the voices of popular artistes like the late Michael Jackson, Arnold said.

“People are doing that, making those songs and then saying those are their original compositions. I don’t have to tell you how that is a nightmare for copyright organisations,” he said.

He added there were songwriters producing songs for people that were completely AI-assisted.

Asked about the issue of derivatives, as AI creates from a finite data set, he said there is a conference later this year set to address matters like these.

“Some people are addressing it by legislation, some people have not touched it at all by legislation. There are some people that are getting away with murder, they were submitting AI-assisted songs and claiming 100 per cent rights.

“There are countries which created legislation to deal with the AI issue,” he said.

If people used other people’s music they would have to pay royalties, if used it in a film, they would have to pay synchronisation rights but does the song belong to the person if they used AI?, he asked.

“I think the first thing we have to get is an understanding of what is authentic and then, secondly, legislation for the control and definition of what is an authentic song.”

Asked if the owners of AI should be the ones who own the content and, therefore, the ones who financially benefit, he said he was not sure.

Arnold said in April, 20,000 AI-generated songs were streamed across the globe.

He added that all governments had to get involved and develop legislation, now, to deal with the matter.

“We don’t have a choice.”

Arnold said he understood people were already creating hits using AI.

AI presented a challenge with authenticity, originality, how royalties should be distributed and the legislation of control of that and the legal framework new contracts would have to follow, he said.

He, personally, supported AI assistance but added that it required human oversight.

“The legislation will control how far we take it.”

He said he hoped technology and copyright would be a priority for the new AI ministry.

“Although it is scary, we have to find a way to use it and AI assistance is the way we will have to adapt but there must be legislative control,” he said.