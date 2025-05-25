Wild at heart: Through the lens of Rose-Anne Reyes

African lions in South Africa. - Photo by Rose-Anne Reyes

ROSE-ANNE Reyes has no fear when she picks up her camera and ventures into the wild. Whether she’s taking photos of lions and antelopes in South Africa or hummingbirds and capuchins in TT, she thrives on the connection between nature, light, and lens. Now the Santa Cruz-born wildlife photographer has published two coffee table books showcasing her work – one from her home country and another from her dream trip to Africa.

In an interview with Newsday on May 20, Reyes said she brought “all kinds of animals home” as a child.

“I always liked wildlife and animals. So (when we went) to the river, for instance, I would find ducks and bring them home…At one point, we had pigeons, a rabbit or two, hamsters and dogs and cats.”

Her parents also had an active subscription to National Geographic’s magazine.

“They cover a range of things including architecture, etc, but the wildlife part of the publication was always the one that drew me in. If they didn't have any wildlife, I’d just look for something else (to read).”

She added, “And, honestly, that is how my fascination with Africa started as well.”

She said she was always creative and “visual,” which led to her pursuing art at a CSEC level.

“From small, I'd always be drawing cartoon characters or other things.”

“I mean, I don't know how great it was then,” she said with a laugh. ”But those were the artsy things I was into.”

She said her parents kept asking if she was sure this was the direction she wanted to go, even suggesting she focus on business subjects.

“Things they considered practical, you know? But I'm the kind of person (where) if you point me in one direction, I tend to go the opposite way. I tend to rebel against that.”

After completing secondary school, she ran a business – Ruff Designs – for a while, which sold hand-painted ties and T-shirts. She was too young to begin university, she explained.

But when the time came, she remembered her interest in commercial art being piqued when representatives from the International Fine Arts College in Florida, US, visited her school.

“I sent in an application because I knew that's the direction I wanted to go. I didn't think I wanted to be someone who would sit in an office.

She did a degree in commercial art.

It was her first time being away from home for that long, and she struggled with homesickness.

“We grew up at home and we lived basically a sheltered life. And then you're in a foreign country, you realise cultures are different, people are different…So it was an eye-opener for me in that sense.”

As part of her degree, she said she learnt many different styles of drawing, but also some photography.

“And in those days, you were still developing film, so it wasn't as easy to get into it. You’d waste a lot of money developing film.”

When she returned home, she began a graphics business, RAR Graphics. But soon after, photography began calling again.

“I always kind of owned a camera and did a little thing but I never really tried to do it as a profession. And maybe about ten years ago, I was living on my own and working from home…And every now and then, if I wanted to run away from the noise of the world, I would go to Chaguaramas with my dog and spend hours there. And that's how the photography really started.”

Her first camera was a Panasonic Lumix point-and-shoot.

“And then when I kind of moved up to a semi-professional level, it just kept upgrading.”

She now has a Nikon Z, which she explained is a mirrorless camera and “one of the newer technologies.”

She recalled that last year, she saw an online photography group that planned to tour Kenya.

“And going to Africa was something I’ve always wanted to do. My zodiac sign is Leo, too, so I have a soft spot for the big cats like lions and tigers.”

However, “I sent a client of mine, the flyer, and he looked at it and he found that it was very expensive for a week. He suggested I go on my own because it would cost less money and I’d be able to stay longer.”

So she decided to go to South Africa instead, with assistance from sponsors and friends.

And she was fascinated throughout the three weeks she spent there.

“South Africa is very big on their ecotourism. They just have their stuff together.

“You arrive, someone picks you up at the airport, they take you to the lodge. When you get to the lodge, everybody that works there knows your name, your allergies…All I did was follow instructions, basically.”

For the first two weeks, she focused on safaris, and in the final week, the coastal area.

Her book, I Dreamed of Africa, includes photos of leopards, hippopotamuses, rhinoceroses, elephants, giraffes, zebras, bats, and even whales, penguins, seals and dolphins.

Asked if she got scared at all, she said she has “zero fear when it comes to taking photos of animals.

“If you observe them enough, you can see their body language and you can see when an animal is getting irritable or anxious.

“I'm not saying nothing can happen. There is always a possibility. But if you have a respect for the wildlife and you keep a respectable distance, when you see they're getting irritable, you move away, then you reduce your risk of something happening.”

Many viewers of nature documentaries express sadness at witnessing animals hunt and kill other animals.

She said that affects her too.

“There's always an instinct to intervene, but you have to constantly remind yourself that it's a circle of life…I'll be lying if I tell you it doesn’t bother me.”

Thankfully, she said, “I didn't actually see any animals on the hunt in South Africa. We came across a lot of the animals after the kill, so I didn't have to (see the process). I didn't have to hear it screaming or anything. That's when your emotions start to kick up. Yeah. When an animal is screaming for help and you want the help.”

Wildlife photography, she added, should not be compared to other types.

“Because in terms of lighting and conditions, you can't always get where you want to go. It's a little more challenging as a photographer.

She said even before she went to South Africa, people told her to consider a coffee table book.

“And I really wanted to have a large enough library to be able to do so. I didn't even show anything in exhibitions either until maybe two years ago because I wanted to make sure that I was at a level that I was comfortable doing. So I didn't want to pretend that I was ready.

“But the Africa pictures, after travelling that far and doing all that I did to get there, I just wanted to share them a little more than just putting them on Facebook.”

She joked that people sometimes call her the Raptor (birds of prey) Queen because of how many photos she has of them.

“When I first started, I used to shoot hawks and eagles and stuff a lot…Owls, too. I used to see them a lot more than other people.

After journeying through South Africa, she further opted to compile photos from TT for another book upon her return. That one is titled Trinidad and Tobago: Beyond Soca and Sand.

“We have a lot of wildlife and a lot of animals that are indigenous to us. For example, the pawi (bird). And most Trinis don't know anything about the pawi – never seen it before, don't know it exists, don't know that we have hunted it nearly to extinction. So when I got more and more into photography, I tried to create a greater awareness of what we have, and I tried to have a greater appreciation of what we have.”

This book has monkeys, caimans, toucans, turtles, hummingbirds, parrots, iguanas and more.

Both were self-published.

Asked where’s next for her, she said both Guyana and Halifax, Canada are “calling her name.

Stay tuned to Reyes' Facebook page (Rose-Anne Reyes) and Instagram account (rargraphics_orig) for more information on when these books will become available at stores.