Two held, gun, ammo, drugs seized
TWO suspects were arrested and a gun and quantities of ammunition and narcotics seized by police during separate anti-crime exercises over the weekend.
In the Southern division, officers were on mobile patrol in the Williamsville district around 10.15 pm on May 23, when they intercepted a green B-13 car with two occupants.
Police searched the driver and the vehicle, but nothing was found. The female passenger was also searched and a loaded pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition was found.
The 26-year-old woman of Harmony Hall was arrested.
Meanwhile, in the Port of Spain division, Task Force officers went to a location at Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, during an exercise between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, on May 24. They searched the area and found a quantity of cannabis.
In the Central division, officers of the Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department, conducted an exercise between 6-10 pm, on May 23, during which they arrested a 37-year-old man of Sangre Grande for possession of 15 rounds of ammunition.
Investigations are ongoing into all matters.
Comments
"Two held, gun, ammo, drugs seized"