Two held, gun, ammo, drugs seized

A gun and ammunition seized by police. - Photo courtesy TTPS

TWO suspects were arrested and a gun and quantities of ammunition and narcotics seized by police during separate anti-crime exercises over the weekend.

In the Southern division, officers were on mobile patrol in the Williamsville district around 10.15 pm on May 23, when they intercepted a green B-13 car with two occupants.

Police searched the driver and the vehicle, but nothing was found. The female passenger was also searched and a loaded pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition was found.

The 26-year-old woman of Harmony Hall was arrested.

Meanwhile, in the Port of Spain division, Task Force officers went to a location at Old St Joseph Road, Laventille, during an exercise between 8.30 am and 1.30 pm, on May 24. They searched the area and found a quantity of cannabis.

In the Central division, officers of the Cunupia Criminal Investigations Department, conducted an exercise between 6-10 pm, on May 23, during which they arrested a 37-year-old man of Sangre Grande for possession of 15 rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing into all matters.