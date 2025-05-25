ScoutsTT brings community together through service, good deeds

Throughout April, the Scout Association of Trinidad and Tobago (ScoutsTT) enthusiastically embraced the spirit of Good Deeds Day, an annual global movement that unites millions of volunteers in more than 100 countries in carrying out good deeds for others and the planet. Rooted in the idea that every person can make a positive impact, Good Deeds Day aligns seamlessly with the core principles of scouting, which emphasise duty to others, service, and active citizenship.

Scouting is a global movement, present in over 170 countries and territories, with more than 57 million members worldwide. ScoutsTT is proud to be part of this international family, promoting peace, solidarity, and sustainable development through local action. Its participation in Good Deeds Day places it among youth-led organisations around the globe working to build stronger, more compassionate communities.

The values that underpin the Scout Promise – duty to God, duty to others, and duty to self – guide every action taken by members. Similarly, the Cub Scout law teaches younger scouts to be obedient, cheerful, and to do a good turn every day. These principles were on full display during April as scouts took action to serve their communities through meaningful service.

Scouting also inherently promotes spiritual growth alongside physical, intellectual, and emotional development. This holistic approach aligns closely with TT's rich cultural and religious diversity. April's activities were significantly enriched by the spiritual observances of Easter, Eid-ul-Fitr, and Phagwa, reflecting a unique synergy between faith-based values and community service. Scouts actively engaged with their communities, exemplifying principles of compassion, generosity, and renewal integral to these religious celebrations.

Young scouts across TT participated in numerous service projects, including cleaning and refurbishing senior citizens' homes, rejuvenating recreation parks, restoring community centres, renovating children's homes, and enhancing classrooms in remote schools. Additionally, the ScoutsTT's Scouting for Food initiative saw scouts stationed at supermarkets nationwide, sharing their stories of community impact and gathering food donations to create hampers for families experiencing hardship. Thanks to the kind donations from shoppers and generous support from partners, more than 200 hampers were produced and distributed to families in need.

As a gesture of appreciation, the management of JTA Supermarkets extended heartfelt thanks to the young scouts who participated in the Scouting for Food initiative at their various branches. Recognising their dedication to community service and their role in building a better TT, JTA surprised the scouts with celebratory cakes and words of encouragement, reinforcing the value of youth-driven impact and the importance of acknowledging service with gratitude.

National Scout commissioner Mark Ainsley John emphasised, "Instilling the value of doing good for others among young people is essential in building a compassionate, resilient society. By nurturing empathy and civic responsibility, we are cultivating future leaders who understand and embody the spirit of service."