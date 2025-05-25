Sarah Beckett takes us Half-way to Heaven with new exhibit

I’d Like To Live In a Flower is on display from May 27. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

Half-way to Heaven

When I was young

I wanted to paint Paradise.

Still do.

Who’d have thought I’d discover

a road veiled in cloud,

half-way to heaven along the North Coast,

winding between viridian mountains,

a glimpse of balisier red as a woman’s lips

and the wild sea below.

The earth turns, tides ebb and flow,

flowers bloom, birds sing,

a mango slowly ripens in the sun.

These are the paradise-poems of the world

glimpsed now and then through a door left ajar,

in little rock pools brimming with stars.

– Sarah Beckett

By JANELLE DE SOUZA

THE title of Sarah Beckett’s newest exhibition, Half-way to Heaven, conjures the idea of many things – human mortality, spirituality, a journey, goals – but in addition to that, the collection is a testament that there is still much beauty in the world despite all the negatives.

Half-way to Heaven grew out of her 2024 show Iere: Living in the Land of the Humming Bird, which included her then newly published book of poetry of the same name and a collection of paintings.

“I was doing a new series of poetry continuing from that series, and I wrote this poem. Halfway through, one of the lines is, ‘Who’d have thought I’d discover a road veiled in cloud half-way to heaven along the North Coast.’ And it kind of set me off in a direction.

“And then, coupled with the fact that my health isn’t very good and I can’t manage huge paintings anymore, I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to experiment working much smaller,’ and I’ve enjoyed it immensely.”

Mostly small pieces with a few larger works, in Half-way to Heaven Beckett uses the image of the butterfly because, across all cultures, it symbolises transformation. She said in some cultures the butterfly was a guardian or messenger carrying messages from the living to the spirit world.

The word for butterfly in formal Greek is psyche, which also means soul. The Greek goddess, Psyche, was the goddess of the soul and was depicted as a butterfly, or as a young woman with butterfly’s wings.

The use of butterflies, liberal amounts of gold leaf and her usual ethereal aesthetic gives the feeling of a fantasy world, where one could imagine a fairy would choose to live.

Beckett said the collection of 18-20 paintings is based on the feeling of a place rather than an actual location, and will include a series of eight to ten poems which relate to the works. She said it is within the genre of what she has been doing over the last two years, with layers of red, yellow, blue and green oil paints building up to help give the paintings luminosity.

Speaking to Newsday at her studio in Cascade, Port of Spain, earlier this month she said artists see the world in certain ways, through different windows, and so do different styles of work, which are all fine as long as the artists stay true to their vision. She said when they decide what to paint or sculpt or work on, the process and end product usually comes forth unconsciously.

“Creating is like growing something. You can’t make a flower grow quicker than it does. You can’t make a tree grow quicker than it grows. And the creative process is like that.

“My window, basically, has always been celebratory. I have done very dark paintings in the past but all my work always has, I think, come from a premise of keeping song lines of soul alive.”

She believes her kind of work is necessary as the world situation is “not comfortable” with the numerous armed conflicts across the world, including those in Gaza, Ukraine, Africa, the Middle East and between Pakistan and India.

“It permeates our consciousness. All of us live with our phones and our screens and our televisions and whatnot, and we’re living with an onslaught of very negative news which I think permeates our souls, whether we’re conscious of it or not.

“We actually have to make a conscious effort to live and move within our being from a place that is based on trust and love and kindness and hope. I don’t want to sound soppy or anything but we do have a choice about how we approach existence and our lives.”

She said, at the moment, the human psyche celebrates wealth or gaining wealth. She said people in power often flaunt their wealth, making decisions that enhance their lives, but they do nothing good for the rest of humanity, the vast majority of whom are not rich.

So, after painting for approximately 60 years and being 79 years old, she looks back a lot more and her future path was much shorter. With her limited time, she thinks of ways to enhance the world or give joy to people before she dies.

“I just love the idea of the work out there and wherever it hangs on anybody’s wall, that it gives them a moment of pleasure. Because we put stuff up on the walls and we get used to walking past it, but every now and then you stop and look and think, ‘Oh, yeah.’”

She said in the past she worked on 20-foot pieces, climbing ladders and lifting heavy canvasses, but she could not do that anymore. Now she has to realise her limits and ask people to help her do things. She said old age has humbled her as realises the world is not her oyster.

So she thanked her assistant, Jerusha Kantasingh, who does her public relations, social media and artwork for printing and media.

Despite thoughts on her mortality, she still has a lot of energy. She said she will never stop painting as it is hard-wired into her being. She said she paints on instinct and it is a sensory activity for her – the smell of the paint, the feel of the canvas and the visual impact of colours.

She also write her poetry by hand, “heart to hand,” before transferring it to a computer to edit.

In addition to painting and writing all the time, she is working on a master’s in poetry. She recently won second prize at the International Poetry Competition and the piece will be published by Poetry Kit.

In addition, some of her work was accepted in Australia and in the US for anthologies, and she may release her collection of poetry related to Half-way to Heaven as a book in the near future.

Half-way to Heaven opens at Horizon’s Art Gallery on Mucurapo Road on May 27.