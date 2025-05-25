Rise Up participants heal while learning

Rise Up facilitators and organisers. - Photo courtesy WOMEN.

OVER the month of April, tears of pain turned to those of joy for 36 vulnerable women and girls who participated in the Rise Up: Healing Today, Thriving Tomorrow vocational and trauma-informed workshops facilitated by the Women Owned Media and Education Network (Women).

There was laughter and applause, a show of strength and resilience, and most importantly hope at the programme’s graduation ceremony at the St Jude’s Home for Girls on May 3.

The vocational and psychosocial training initiative, which ran from April 6–30, was hosted by Women in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence’s Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU), and supported by the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The 17 Venezuelan girls, aged 14-17, who were housed at St Jude’s, participated in the nail technology workshop, the 13 local St Jude’s residents did beginner tote bags and heat pressing, the six Venezuelan women from CTU safe houses learned basic sewing and they all had building confidence and leadership training.

Women founder Lucia Cabrera Jones explained, “The Rise Up programme was designed with a trauma-informed approach, aimed at restoring dignity, building skills, and fostering resilience among girls identified as victims of tafficking, both local and migrant. They participated in a series of carefully curated sessions that blended vocational training with emotional and psychological support.

“Workshops in sewing, nail technology and self-esteem building offered these girls not just practical skills, but an opportunity to reclaim their confidence and imagine new possibilities for their futures.

“The expressive art therapy sessions, delivered in collaboration with Chosen Hands, added a deeply healing dimension to the experience, allowing participants to process emotions and find creative outlets for their voices.”

She said the activities helped to improve the participants’ mental health, restore their self-esteem and let them know they were worthy of being given a chance in life despite their circumstances.

Cabrera Jones added that, at the graduation, they gave testimonies which led to many tears and much laughter.

“We have done a lot of programmes but something about this one really touched every single one of the people who were there.”

Christine Forde, Victim and Witness Support Officer at the CTU, said the programme was especially meaningful for the young women under her care, all of whom were survivors of human trafficking and under the age of 25.

She provided psychosocial support intervention to help them deal with the post-decisional depression and trauma they were experiencing.

“They would have made a choice on what was offered to them believing it was something good they were coming to Trinidad to do, but when they got here they realised the situation was totally different. They would have been in situations where they would have experienced psychological and physical abuse, shame, guilt and other emotions.”

Forde said at the CTU safe houses, the women had little to do but watch television or talk to relatives in Venezuela.

She said many of them had little formal education, having dropped out to support their families before completing primary school, which was why some took up the offer to come to Trinidad.

Recognising the need for meaningful engagement she recommended the CTU get the women involved in vocational training.

“I witnessed the transformation in the effect on their emotional outlook because they had something purposeful to do when the day came. They moved from looking dejected and sad to one of happiness.”

She said counselling sessions brought up painful memories for the young women. They were triggered and were emotional but with her support and that of the other psychologists involved, there were able to develop coping strategies and deal with their emotions.

The group sessions also fostered a sense of solidarity among the women as they realised they were not alone in their experiences and feelings. They grew closer and were able to better support each other to see a brighter future.

“The conversations were long and engaging which allowed them the opportunity to further unburden in a safe environment, and they were given the opportunity to realise their past does not dictate them, but they certainly have a better future once they are willing to work towards it.”

Forde recalled how emotional the women were when people praised the clothes they made and modelled at the graduation ceremony.

“I believe they probably did things in life and were never recognised for it or the never finished what they started.”

Whether they remained in Trinidad or returned to Venezuela, Forde believed they now had the tools to build better futures. She said they learned something they could build on and support themselves financially, either full-time or part-time as they continued their academic education to fulfil their career dreams.

“They may have made a decision that wasn’t wise. They were told a story but when they got here it was something totally different. We can’t hold them accountable for what they would have done.

“But definitely we try to make some input into their lives so they could be better informed about their future going forward.”