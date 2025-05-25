Retired accountant works tirelessly for equity, inclusion of credit union women

Gail Rajkumar, at front, following her presentation at a government affairs conference in Washington DC in 2024. -

Since co-founding the non-governmental organisation Trinidad and Tobago Sister Society (TTSS) in October, 2013, Gail Rajkumar has not lost sight of the mission – to provide women in the credit union arena a safe forum to discuss issues to further their professional and personal journeys.

The TTSS with a membership of approximately 20 women, is the local arm of the Wisconsin, US-based Global Women’s Leadership Network (GWLN) which is one of the original diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives established in 2009 by the World Council of Credit Unions.

"Sister Societies serve as autonomous chapters of the GWLN," Rajkumar, a retired accountant, told WMN.

"We further the network’s global mission by having an impact in the local credit union communities. The purpose of the groups is to get credit union women in their respective communities to come together to discuss credit union issues, exchange ideas, network with leaders of neighbouring credit unions, and share the lessons learned with network members worldwide."

There are societies in 90 countries.

"At present we are one of four Sister Societies in the Caribbean; the other three being Jamaica, St Lucia and The Bahamas. Our goal is to continue making a measurable difference to the lives of our members, and each year we aim to build from the last. Our watchwords are connect, collaborate, inspire, and empower," Rajkumar said.

When she and co-founder Jamila Draper started the local chapter of the organisation, it was because they saw the benefits of the roles women in the credit union industry can play in helping women and girls to develop their talents, and, if they needed to, lift themselves out of situations of poverty, which aligns with the Caribbean Development Educators Programme – a regional programme out of the Credit Union Development Programme based in Madison, Wisconsin.

"There is a collective responsibility to credit union members and communities to move the needle of the Sustainable Development Goals using the co-operative principles of co-operation among co-operatives, by caring for community and continuous education."

She said the idea to form the NGO came following her attendance at the World Council of Credit Unions Conference in Gdansk, Poland in 2012, where she was a GWLN awardee.

"As a credit unionist, I was awarded a scholarship and was invited to present at GWLN conference, in Poland. I returned home with enthusiasm to start a sister society in Trinidad and Tobago, inspired by the way in which World Council reached out to members, particularly in developing countries, and wanted to bring the fellowship and learnings to local communities and encourage the advancement of women in society."

She said she shared her vision with Draper, and together they co-founded the TTSS.

"Being a local arm, the TTSS aligned its goals with the GWLN objectives of education and advocacy for women and girls."

TTSS's first event targeted girls between the ages of 13 and 19, with two team-building sessions that focused on self-awareness and purpose, financial literacy, the credit union movement and etiquette.

Since then Rajkumar has remained committed to the cause, giving of her time and effort to ensure its continuity, and representing the organisation at a local and international level, even as far as Kenya.

“Volunteering is in my family's DNA, whether it was for the church, at school or the community. Coming from a family of five, with four male siblings, we always seemed to be adopting somebody. My mother knew how to stretch everything so that we all had something and enjoyed life.”

She plans and executes a number of physical and virtual conferences, webinars, workshops and special events in both Trinidad and Tobago – all to the benefit of girls and women in the industry, sometimes using sheer will and skeletal funding.

“In other countries, Sister Societies benefit from continued corporate sponsorship from one or two major credit unions or credit union-related organisations. Some also fall under their leagues as credit union affiliate organisations.

“For us in the Caribbean, especially here in Trinidad and Tobago, it is a bit different. We rely on the few credit unions and their directors and female staff who would have been with us since our inception ten years ago or may have heard about us through a conference or our continuous awareness and membership drives. We have no continuous sponsors or donors.”

Fortunately for TTSS, Rajkumar’s networking skills are well-honed, allowing her to form the necessary alliances for her fundraisers. On May 30, TTSS will host a sip and paint event, facilitated by an artist she met decades ago and with whom she has kept in touch.

“It will be at Kariwak Wellness Village, Tobago. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and TTSS thinks it is important to focus on self-care. Art is one of those things that can have a soothing effect on people."

Proceeds from the event will go toward TTSS operations.

"The event will be facilitated by New York-based Alicia Abeerdeen, artist extraordinaire, who is also preparing for her inaugural Painting in the Gardens TT gala art and fundraiser event, which takes place on August 28 at the Central Bank Auditorium,” a fundraising event at which Rajkumar will also be volunteering her expertise.

“Alicia and I worked together before she migrated to the US. We kept in touch off and on, and more recently, we've connected on a different level.

“I like what she is doing in her creative space at Alicia Aberdeen Art.”

And just as much as she loves volunteering and giving back, Rajkumar has a huge appetite for travelling, which augers well with her personal work in the service sector.

“I'm in the tourism sector, to be exact.

“My dad always said that travelling lengthens your lifespan, so I hold true to that.

“As a child, during the holidays, we would go on trips and upon our return, we had to write a report. In fact, my friends have always encouraged me to do travel blogs,” Rajkumar chuckled.

For further information on the TTSS and the sip and paint event, call 759-3292 or email TTCUSisterSociety@outlook.com or gailremyraj@hotmail.com