Proud MP: 60,000 Tobagonians behind me

Member of Parliament for Tobago West Joel Sampson rises to speak at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain on May 23. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

TOBAGO People’s Party (TPP) MPs David Thomas and Joel Sampson say they are humbled to be members of the House of Representatives.

The men, who defeated the PNM’s Ayanna Webster-Roy and Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis in the April 28 general election, were among the 41 MPs who were sworn in during the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, in Port of Spain, on May 23.

Before entering the chamber, Thomas and Sampson got a rousing welcome from supporters, many of who travelled from Tobago to witness their parliamentary debut. They were accompanied by TPP political leader and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

Thomas, a retired assistant fire chief, told Newsday, “I feel really humbling and joyous moment and I look forward to ensuring that Tobago gets what Tobago wants.”

He said he was not daunted by the parliamentary setup.

“Procedurally, it was about me becoming acquainted with what takes place in the Parliament. I do not think there was anything that fell outside my ability and it has caused me to feel that the people of Tobago has promoted me to a level where they are sure I can represent them and I feel so myself.”

The Tobago East MP continued, “I intend to use the moment to make sure that whatever happens going forward will always be a proud moment for Tobago. I feel trusted, I feel strength, I feel all 60,000 people in Tobago are behind me and I will not allow their expectations to fall on stony ground.”

On his ascent to the position of MP, Thomas said, “I feel privileged and it also says to me that once you have served well you do not really find yourself in a position where you can anticipate the rewards that would come. But as the universe unfolds, it coins the phrase that is mentioned in the Bible, ‘Cast your bread upon the water and it will return to you tenfold.’”

He said he was a proud Tobagonian “and I will ensure that my walk going forward is a walk that will cause Tobagonians to be proud, prosperous and really satisfied.”

Asked about Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s plan to place crime and the cost of living at the top of the government’s agenda, Thomas said, “I think that once you understand fully that politics is about people, then you would really be looking for the Prime Minister to make the utterances that she makes and I look forward to the rollout of the plans to ensure that the people of Tobago and Trinidad are really cared for in a true sense where they enjoy the fruits of the land and quality leadership that could cause them to lead prosperous lives.”

Sampson, the Tobago West MP, also described his experience in the Parliament as “a good and humbling one.

“Being the first MP to bring greetings to start the parliamentary term was humbling and a bit emotional for me, seeing where I came from to where I am currently and I also brought greetings for Indian Arrival Day,” Sampson said, adding he looked forward to the debates.

He expressed gratitude to the “nice contingent” of supporters who came to be a part of their historic moment.