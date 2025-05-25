Prevention vs procurement: Land holding in post-emancipation Tobago

Land became a question of critical importance after emancipation in Tobago. Since the island became a British possession in 1763 all the island’s land resources were placed under the control of people who could afford to purchase plantation-sized properties and possessed the required labour to bring the land into production within a short period of time. The individuals who became established as members of the planter class came to Tobago from Barbados, Scotland and England with the expectation that, given the prevailing demand on the international market, the sugar industry would generate handsome profits. Despite the challenges posed by rebellions of the enslaved workers in the 1770s and the ongoing conflicts with the French for possession of the island, the sugar industry did return profits. This, however, was short-lived.

Since the start of the 19th century, although the planter class remained positive, the early signs of the industry’s decline were evident. After Emancipation in 1838, the situation changed when evidence of the decline of the sugar industry became stronger, and planters were forced into survival mode to keep their plantations operative. Developments during the post-emancipation years placed planters and the freed population diametrically opposed to each other in a combative stance for survival in the Tobago space. Planters sought to maintain the control they were able to exercise over their enslaved charges during the years of enslavement without change during the era of freedom, but the freed men and women were determined to free themselves from planter control to find true liberation. In this scenario, land ownership was of central importance.

Both the planting community and the freed population attached importance to land-owning. The efforts of the landed class were focused on the prevention of black land ownership as the means to ensure that the freed population had no option but to remain as the resident pool of estate labour. However, the ambitions of the newly freed population were directed to the procurement of land in order to avoid being confined to estate labour. The conflicting motives of these two groups made them competitors which made land-owning become a highly contested matter during the post-emancipation years.

The waning fortunes of the Tobago sugar industry and the determination of the freed workers to assert their independence, militated against the ability of the planters to maintain the controls over the free workers which they exercised before emancipation, and which they considered essential to the profitability of the sugar industry. But the economic outlook for the sugar industry worsened as the century progressed, several estates fell into financial problems causing their owners to attempt unsuccessfully, to sell their properties but as the situation approached crisis levels, some estates became so heavily in debt that they were abandoned. This practice caused great consternation because unoccupied land would provide land-owning opportunities to the freed population which planters wanted to avoid at all costs. There were several mechanisms to prevent this occurrence on a large scale, first of which came from the imperial government in its bid to assist plantation owners in the region and prevent the estates from falling into the hands of the labourers and avoid the social and political consequences of such an occurrence in the region.

The imperial strategy which was implemented to assist the owners of heavily indebted plantations was the Encumbered Estates Court which was established in 1854. This court was empowered to give clear title to purchasers of those heavily encumbered estates which, because of heavy encumbrances were unable to attract investment. In 1858, the Tobago Assembly enabled Tobago plantation owners to enter the court which provided the means to sell those estates which laboured under the burden of heavy debts. Under the rules which governed the operation of the Encumbered Estates Court, their main creditors were allowed a distinct advantage over other interested parties in the acquisition of estates in Tobago. The established system of trading was based on credit through merchant houses in the UK and their agents in the colony, therefore, it is no surprise that merchants were the main beneficiaries of the services offered by the Encumbered Estates Court. Further, the merchant class benefited from obtaining such land cheaply because the price at which the estate was sold was based solely on a calculation of the debt owed to the main creditor and not to the value of the property. While the owners were absolved of their debt burden and lost their properties in the process, many of Tobago estates fell into the hands of the Mc Calls/Gillespie combination. With their acquisitions in Windward Tobago in 1867 the Mc Calls became the leading planters in Tobago and by 1880 they became the owners of nine estates in Windward Tobago and later 13 estates across Tobago. Other merchant-related companies were Thomas Reid and Co which owned five estates, Davidsons and Co owned four estates and Daniel and Company had one estate. The reality was that land was sold cheaply but that facility was not extended to the members of the labouring class for of the 23,525.8 acres that were on the market for sale only 310.9 acres or 1.3 per cent were sold to labourers.

The next group that was able to take advantage of the negative situation was the estate administrative class of attorneys and managers who had intimate knowledge of the financial state of the estates they managed. For example, John Mc Call who came to Tobago as a young overseer, became the attorney for several merchant houses and an insurance company which positions enabled him and his brother to buy the estates which they managed in Windward Tobago.

The second strategy was leasing. Plantation owners who did not reside on their estates and did not wish to become involved in the Encumbered Estates Court preferred to lease their estates to individuals who lived on the island. Some were managers of other estates who leased estates from owners who were happy with the annual rent they received without having to deal with the daily hassle of estate management. On the other hand, the lessee saw opportunities from which he could benefit by leasing several properties hence leasing was an important stepping stone to property ownership. Some lessees took leases for several small adjoining estates which merged into large properties while others became owners of several properties at different locations. The process of leasing estates prevented the existence of large tracts of unoccupied land which were available for occupation by the freed workers in Tobago.

The third strategy which was utilised by where individual plantation owners who extended their estates into unoccupied adjoining properties, or of the unoccupied lands which had been allocated to poor settlers. There were neither penalties for nor complaints against this illegal activity which would not have been tolerated if the act had been committed by members of the labouring class. In fact, the planter class was particularly vigilant to prevent such actions from the freed population. These measures were intended to maintain the established land allocation system which was intended to keep the freed workers locked in by a system of land deprivation and restrict them to the class of estate labourers. For the freed African workers in Tobago, who sought liberation from enslavement and from the exactions of the apprenticeship system, were determined, despite the restrictions imposed on them, to take advantage of every avenue through which they could procure land.