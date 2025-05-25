Griffith: I did not apply to be CoP

Former National Transformation Alliance leader Gary Griffith. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith did not apply for the post of Commissioner of Police (CoP) during the most recent recruitment process by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

In a Facebook post on May 25, the ex-CoP said at the time the process was going on, he was actively involved in the local government election campaign, followed by the general election on April 28.

The NTA failed to win a seat in the general election and Griffith later resigned from the party, leading many to speculate about his future.

Griffith said, "My commitments to political service made it impractical for me to apply. As a result, I am not included on the merit list of candidates currently being considered. I trust that the selection process was followed, that candidates have been interviewed, and that the PSC has submitted its shortlist.”

He said whomever is selected as the next the next CoP will need and deserves the support of every law-abiding citizen in Trinidad and Tobago.

“I sincerely wish the selected candidate the very best, and I pray they succeed in restoring confidence, discipline, and effectiveness to the TT Police Service.”

Griffith said he appreciated the many comments he had seen across social media calling for him to again be commissioner.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank you for your continued confidence in my ability to serve. I am humbled and deeply appreciative of your support.

"I am also grateful that even the Prime Minister recently acknowledged that, in her view, I was the best CoP this country has ever had.”

He said he would continue to make himself available to assist all arms of the state in any way that promotes peace, justice, and national progress. He said he remained ready to serve his country.

Griffith said he would continue to pray for the people who oppose him.

“I understand that while the vast majority continue to support me, there will always be a minority, some ten per cent or so, who choose to express bitterness, hatred, and hostility.

“To them, I say: God bless you, and I will pray for you. If your anger is simply because I stood for law, order, and accountability, then perhaps that says more about you than it does about me.”