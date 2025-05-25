Female gamer represents Trinidad and Tobago on regional Esport stage

Shivana Sookdeo is particularly drawn to artistic games that feature compelling visuals and music, as well as role-playing and action-adventure such as Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, and Gran Turismo. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

IF you are an avid gamer, chances are your parents have, at some point, argued with you for spending too much time glued to the screen.

In the case of 28-year-old Shivana Sookdeo, hours and hours of playing video games has gotten her to one of the biggest international fighting game competitions in the world – EVO Nice 2025 (France).

At the age of five, Sookdeo began playing video games with her two older brothers, Videsh and Sudesh.

Some of her earliest gaming memories come from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System with games like Super Mario and Donkey Kong Country.

As she got older, Sookdeo moved to games of a more competitive nature, like Tekken 3 on the PlayStation 1 (PS1).

"Our cousin, he had the game and the console and that's how we actually got into it. It's because of him.

"As time progressed, my brothers got the other consoles, like the PS1 and PS2 and I played a variety of games, most of them being creative."

Sookdeo said she’s particularly drawn to games that are artistic and relaxing as well as action-packed, such as Metal Gear Solid, Resident Evil, and Final Fantasy.

Despite this, her favourite game to play in is Tekken, for the competitive aspect.

Her favourite character is Asuka Kazama and she explained why.

"She came out in Tekken 5 and I guess being the little girl I was, I wanted to choose a girl character. In addition to her being new, I was really into the whole Japanese culture at the time.

"I just liked her style. And getting to know the story about her and stuff, it resonated with me because she likes animals and helping people and doing good."

The Esports Federation of TT, through its partnerships with other regional Esport Federations, told Sookdeo about an all-female tournament in Guadeloupe which came as a surprise.

"I had never seen or heard about a competition that was women only. So it was my first time competing against only women as well as my first competition abroad.

"I was happy to get the opportunity and sponsorship to compete in the event."

Sookdeo said her skills were relatively high compared to the other women in the tournament, likely because TT is somewhat more advanced than some other countries in the region."

The Abena Tournament 2025 was an all-women, Afro-Caribbean-focused competition.

It was the second edition of the tournament, which was aimed at celebrating female gamers.

Hosted in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe and organised by Giga Games (Guadeloupe eSports Federation) in collaboration with Afrogameuses, and backed by the Regional Council of Guadeloupe, the tournament formed part of the 3rd Family Gaming Festival.

Women from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Dominica, Sint Maarten, and TT all took part in the week-long competition.

In the field of eight, Sookdeo came out victorious and earned the opportunity to represent the Caribbean at EVO Nice.

Sookdeo is "very excited" for the opportunity, and she hopes to defeat a few opponents and hopefully be ranked by the end of the tournament.

Community growing, but long road to international standards

Sookdeo said the community for Esport in TT is bigger than most would think and continues to grow. She said this is pushed by smaller groups within the country that also try to elevate the sport.

"Influencers are always talking about and posting about it and there's a lot of streamers in the country on Twitch and YouTube."

The sport is also male-dominated, but Sookdeo has seen a slight shift in recent times.

"Since the release of Tekken 8, there's been other females joining tournaments. Even at a tournament my brothers and I hosted last year, we saw a lot of new faces, which included children and girls. It's usually mostly people in the 20s or older that you see in active competitions."

Asked if it was difficult to join and flourish in a male-dominated sport, she said, "In any male-dominated field, women will have challenges because they might not be able to relate with the men. There are also some toxic people who don't necessarily target women but are generally toxic.

"Because I have had brothers, they are naturally protective. I won't say I had too many problems joining the community."

The biggest issue Sookdeo said is the lack of sponsorship and low value on prizes in local tournaments.

"There are a lot of tournaments held for different fighting games, but the prizes are not that big.

"Because of that, not many people want to enter the tournament, and hence it isn't as popular as it should be."

Sookdeo said registration fees can be $100 with prizes ranging from $500-$1,000.

"That's why my brothers and I, along with some friends, did a tournament last year – to have better prizes and more people into the sport.

"I did get sponsorship, so I was really happy and thankful. We need to get more of that going in the community so it can grow and become bigger and more popular."

And Sookdeo isn't only looking at sponsorship for tournaments, but for the Esport athletes themselves.

"There are a lot of skilled players here that may not have enough funding to travel to bigger tournaments. Sponsorship in that way will grow the community and further put TT on the map."

At present, tournaments are held every three months, though occasionally as often as every two months, depending on the group organising the event.

Asked how she felt about people not considering Esport athletes as actual athletes, she said, "Any competitive activity that requires skill and the development of that skill can be considered a sport. If it involves regular tournaments, it qualifies even further.

"While it may not be physically demanding in the traditional sense, competitive gaming still requires sharp analytical thinking and in-depth knowledge to succeed."