Family of Chaguanas farmer killed by cops: Why they kill Boyie?

Farmer Rolly "Boyie" Brown who was shot dead by police at his garden in Soogrim Trace, Chaguanas on May 23. -

ENRIQUE RUPERT and ZAINAB KAMARA

THE family of 64-year-old Chaguanas farmer Rolly Brown, also known as Boyie, is demanding answers after he was fatally shot by police who were investigating a conspiracy to murder early on May 23.

A police report said around 4.30 am on May 23 after "meticulous and diligent investigations," the Anti-Extortion Unit, assisted by the Central Division Task Force Area North, went to Soogrim Trace Reserve, Endeavour Road in Chaguanas in search of Brown, who they know by the alias Aki.

When the police arrived, they announced themselves. Police said Brown then pulled out a gun and shot at them.

Police shot back, and Brown was hit multiple times about his body.

They took him to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died on arrival. Other police secured the scene.

Crime Scene Officers seized various things of "evidential value" including a brown and black shotgun.

No police were injured during the operation and investigations by the Anti-Extortion Unit were still ongoing.

The police report also said the report of conspiracy to murder took place on April 10 in the Chaguanas Police District.

Newsday visited Brown's family in Chaguanas on May 24, who were still in disbelief and grieving his death.

They spoke on the condition of anonymity fearing police backlash.

"Boyie had his moods. He had his happy time, he had the time where he'll quarrel, like any other person."

She said she spoke to Brown hours before he was killed. Asked if Brown had a criminal history, she said, "The only thing he probably had was a restraining order from his ex-wife. Any matter other than family matters, I do not know of."

The family said through the grief, the police have given them a runaround thus far.

"We hitting dead ends everywhere we go. Is just answers we want. What went on? Why police kill Boyie? The allegations, we know nothing of that.

"We found out about his death on social media. Up to now, police have not contacted us."

The family said around 8 am on May 23, they went to Brown's Soogrim Trace home and found the place opened.

They also saw a suitcase, which Brown used to store important documents, had been opened and the documents were missing.

"His ID card, all the papers for the land, birth paper, everything missing. We tried going to the police station who gave us a number for someone in the Anti-Extortion Unit. The police answered and asked for time to respond. We calling him now and no answer.

"We went by the funeral home, but they said we need his ID card and a police officer to view his body."

The family also disputed and denied police claims of Brown being known as Aki.

"No one here knows him by that name. Everyone calls him Boyie."

Newsday also visited Brown's house and land on Soogrim Trace on May 24. His house and land is directly east of Heartland Plaza.

Before entering the compound, there was a shed in which Brown sold his produce to the public.

His modest plyboard house, a 10x15 structure, had only a bed and a few everyday necessities like a piece of cheese, a toothbrush and toothpaste and partially used cigar.

The house does not have running water and electricity.

The closest neighbour lives 100 metres away.

Brown occupied what appeared to be a five-acre parcel cultivated with various crops including carille, paw paw, coconuts and sweet potato.

"He was here about three years now. He had married a lady and like it didn't work out. She put him out and he was here for all that time."

Newsday saw blood on the mattress as the family had taken off the sheets. There were also numerous bullet holes in Brown's pillow.

While inside the wooden house, a male relative lifted the bed.

Newsday saw bullet holes beneath the spot where the bed once stood, along with silver bullet slugs.

Newsday also saw no signs of forced entry as the door had been intact. Additionally, the door could only be opened from the inside.

Bullet holes marked the wall behind the bed, which had been positioned in the right-hand corner of the wooden house upon entering.

Though police said they were shot at, Newsday noticed there were no bullet holes in the walls at the two sides of the door.

His family said there were two potential buyers for his land, but they do not know the full details.

One farmer said he has known Brown for a very long time.

He told Newsday, "Nearly 40 years we have been planting."

Asked about the allegations that Brown shot at the police, he said that Boyie was "not a criminal."

"That's a lie. He's not that type of guy. He's not a criminal. All he thinks about is planting and selling food. He don't be in no criminal activities.”

He said the Central farming community lost an asset to the industry.