Dyer-Griffith shares good news in cancer battle

A screengrab from a Facebook video posted by Nicole Dyer-Griffith on May 25. -

FORMER Miss Universe TT Nicole Dyer-Griffith says her latest medical check-up has brought her positive news in respect of her ongoing battle with cancer.

She made these comments in video posted on Facebook on May 25.

Dyer-Griffith, a former senator, is the wife of former police commissioner/national security minister/National Transformation Alliance (NTA) leader Gary Griffith.

In September 2024, Dyer-Griffith shocked many as she appeared in a video with a bald head to announce she was diagnosed with stage-three inflammatory breast cancer in April 2024.

In a video taken in her vehicle and shared to her social media on March 14, she said she had completed her radiation treatment and was taking hormone suppressants. At a medical check-up, she told her doctors she was getting headaches and, just to be safe, an MRI was scheduled for her.

Those MRI results subsequently showed she had a tumour in her brain.

In the latest video, Dyer-Griffith said. "The stereotactic radiation surgery (SRS) was completed and went quite well."

This is a precise form of external beam radiation therapy used to treat abnormalities in the brain and spine, including cancer, epilepsy, and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs).

It delivers a highly focused dose of radiation to the target area while minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissues. SRS is often a viable alternative to traditional surgery when the tumour is inaccessible or too risky for surgery

She added, "I also did my post treatment PET scan which is to see if there is an residue of the disease."

A PET (Positron Emission Tomography) scan is a medical imaging technique that uses radioactive substances (radiotracers) to visualise and measure changes in metabolic processes within the body.

These scans are helpful in diagnosing and planning treatment for various conditions, including cancer.

Dyer-Griffith smiled as she said,"Thus far it was clear. So from stage-three breast cancer to stage-four brain cancer to a clear PET scan...God is absolutely fabulous."

She acknowledged this is a journey and challenges lay ahead.

Dyer-Griffith said she was confidently taking this journey, one step at a time and one day at a time.

She told other people facing similar challenges that they remained in her thoughts and prayers.

Dyer-Griffith and Griffith were unavailable for comment.