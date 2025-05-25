Diane Henderson re-elected TTOC president
On May 24, Diane Henderson was re-elected president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC). In its announcement posted via social media, Team TTO congratulated Henderson for "continuing to blaze trails as the 12th president and a proud symbol of women in leadership."
Henderson rose to the helm of the TTOC on April 30, 2022 and became the committee's first female president after winning by 24 votes to ten.
TTOC's New Executive:
TTOC President - Diane Henderson
Vice President- Mushtaque Mohammed
Vice President- Rowena Williams
Vice President-Sonia Johnson
Hon. Secretary General - Annette Knott
Hon. Assistant Secretary General -Reyah Richardson
Executive Member- Terry Ali
Executive Member- Shawn Pouchet
Executive Member- Ephraim Serrette
Treasurer - Robyn Le Blanc
Trustee - Curtis Nero
Trustee- Deferred
Immediate Past president - Brian Lewis
Chair of Athletes Commission - Kwanieze John
