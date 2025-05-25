Diane Henderson re-elected TTOC president

TTOC president Diane Henderson -

On May 24, Diane Henderson was re-elected president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC). In its announcement posted via social media, Team TTO congratulated Henderson for "continuing to blaze trails as the 12th president and a proud symbol of women in leadership."

Henderson rose to the helm of the TTOC on April 30, 2022 and became the committee's first female president after winning by 24 votes to ten.

TTOC's New Executive:

TTOC President - Diane Henderson

Vice President- Mushtaque Mohammed

Vice President- Rowena Williams

Vice President-Sonia Johnson

Hon. Secretary General - Annette Knott

Hon. Assistant Secretary General -Reyah Richardson

Executive Member- Terry Ali

Executive Member- Shawn Pouchet

Executive Member- Ephraim Serrette

Treasurer - Robyn Le Blanc

Trustee - Curtis Nero

Trustee- Deferred

Immediate Past president - Brian Lewis

Chair of Athletes Commission - Kwanieze John