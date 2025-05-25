Deitz: Other players have to step up

West Indies Women’s captain Hayley Matthews. - File photo

CANTERBURY, England: West Indies Women’s head coach Shane Deitz says the regional team cannot continue to depend solely on captain and star player Hayley Matthews if they are to become one of the best teams in the world.

After scoring a sparkling, unbeaten century in the opening T20I against England Women on Wednesday, Matthews made just six runs in the second match, on May 23, and the West Indies were restricted to a paltry 81 for nine.

They went on to lose by nine wickets to give England Women an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best of three series.

Speaking to reporters following the heavy defeat, Deitz said while Matthews enjoyed the responsibility of carrying the team on her shoulders, she could not do it on her own.

And while he admitted that star players Deandra Dottin and Chinelle Henry were missing on the tour, he maintained that some of the other players in the squad needed to step up to the plate.

“We’re obviously missing a few big names but that’s opportunities for others to come over and try to learn about the game in different conditions, so we’re doing that, working hard trying to get better so there are great opportunities to learn.

“I think she [Hayley] has been shouldering the load for a long time of the team, and she likes to do that, she wants to be involved with everything,” Deitz said.

“But other players have got to step up, we’ve talked about that. It’s not only about getting into the team and being a part of the team, that’s just the start and the easy part. The hard part is what you do when you get here and how hard you work and the performances day in and day out.

“You may have one good day, but you have to back it up and back it up, and that’s what Hayley and Nat (Sciver-Brunt) and all the world class players do. That’s the message and that’s what you’ve got to learn; learn to be on tour, learn to be in different conditions, all those things are part of being a cricketer,” he explained.

Despite having already lost the series to the number two ranked England, Deitz said they would be looking to put in a better performance in the final match on May 26.

He said for many of the newer players the tour was a learning experience and he hoped they would take away some positives.

“We’ve got to take it on the chin, but obviously a poor performance. We’ve got to look at ourselves, try to improve every day, that’s all that we can do, just get better every day and that’s the message we have for the girls at the moment.

“They’re going to learn a lot and it’s about being in this environment and seeing some world class players in the opposition as well and that’s a great opportunity to learn from them and how they’re adjusting to the conditions and how they’re playing,” Deitz said.

“But at the end of the day it’s a performance-based game and we got to play better so that’s what we’ll be trying to do in the next game on Monday.” CMC