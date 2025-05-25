Corbin Wildlife volunteers resume work after violent robbery

An ocelot at the Corbin Wildlife Park in Mason Hall, Tobago. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ROY CORBIN, owner of Corbin Local Wildlife nature reserve in Mason Hall, Tobago, has described Thursday night's attack on three visitors staying in a bungalow on his compound as shocking.

In an interview with Newsday on May 25, Corbin, who has been operating the nature reserve for the past 15 years, said it was the first time something like this has happened.

Corbin said two Irish women and a 78-year-old man were working on a project at the reserve. The visiting party included two designers and an environmentalist and are scheduled to stay at the nature reserve for two months.

"They volunteered their time. They heard about the good work we were doing and came to design the project," he said.

Asked about their wellbeing, Corbin said his guests are doing okay and are back at the nature reserve to complete their work.

According to a police report, a gunman entered the bungalow around 11 pm on May 22 and was spotted by the women who began screaming. The women jumped through a bedroom window to escape. The 78-year-old man, who was in the living room, heard the screams but was attacked by another man with a cutlass.

The attacker hit him repeatedly on his head and took his wallet which contained $3,000, his driver's permit and a credit card. One of the women received injuries to her leg from jumping through the window.

Police responded to the report but the bandits had already escaped.

The woman and the man were taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Corbin praised the police for their response, adding that there are regular patrols now checking on the visitors.

Asked whether he has seen any negative fallout because of the robbery and assault, Corbin acknowledged that incidents such as this are damaging. However, he noted that the robbery had nothing to do with the wildlife tour, which remains a safe and fun experience.

The educational tour showcases Tobago's local species including caimans, iguanas, manicou, ocelots and other specimen. It is designed for everyone to enjoy, but focuses on young students.

He said their work is gaining international recognition and it was shocking to see volunteers targeted by criminals.

"Never had anything like that happening here. I am surprised. We didn’t grow up with that kind of thing."

He said things have "changed drastically" with this new generation.

Asked if he has beefed up security at the nature reserve, he said, "We have to try and put things in place to make sure this doesn't happen again." He said crime has become an issue of concern in both islands.

He said members of the Tobago House of Assembly have also reached out in support and he is pleased with the response of the authorities thus far.

Snr Supt Earl Elie told Newsday police are actively pursuing all leads to arrest the perpetrators.

Investigations are ongoing.