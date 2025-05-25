Businesses hope for boost when Debe campus opens

The entrance to the busy community of Debe along the SS Erin Road, Debe on May 22. - Photo by Innis Francis

DESPITE the ongoing dispute between the government and the University of the West Indies (UWI) over the Penal/Debe campus, business owners and entrepreneurs in Debe and environs remain optimistic.

They believe once the campus eventually opens, it will bring a significant economic boost to the area.

Construction of the campus began around 2012 under the People’s Partnership coalition government.

It was almost complete when they demitted office in 2015, following a defeat in the general election, but was only completed in 2019.

UWI's 2014/2015 report to the Ministry of Education said the campus was 75 per cent complete then.

The 2015/2016 report said it was 80 per cent complete but "the design-build contractor was unable to complete the project."

Work was then set to resume in 2017 under a new provider.

And the 2016/2017 report said the general academic/administration building, student union building and auditorium were near 90 per cent complete, play courts were 50 per cent complete and the swimming pool, 40 per cent.

Government officials recently toured the building, describing its state as “horrific” and likening it to a dump.

But UWI has since disputed these claims and said the campus will be ready to host students from August.

UWI said it will primarily be used as a global school of medicine but that other programmes will be offered there as well.

But Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, at a press conference on May 22, slammed UWI’s administration for not opening the school in the last ten years. She further warned them, “Do not test me,” and threatened to take the campus out of UWI’s control if it does not comply with the government’s plans for the facility.

The government, since its last tenure, wanted the building to be used as a faculty of law. But law students, based at St Augustine, protested the move in 2017.

“That campus will house what the government says it will house. The administration will have no say in that. They cannot dictate to us what they want to put there.”

So as of now, it remains uncertain when the school will open and what programmes will be offered there.

Nevertheless, businesses are hopeful.

Boost in sales needed

Bakery owner Sandrina Chattergoon said she felt excited at the news that the campus will finally be opened soon. Her Papourie Road business, Eat Well Bakery, is walking distance from the university.

She recalled being just as excited ten years ago when the facility was close to completion, but her hope dwindled as each year passed.

“Most of the villagers down here are very excited. And, I guess, everybody around the area would feel the same way.

“It would definitely generate more business and more income. And there are a lot of unemployed people around the area and we try to help everybody.”

She said she also has two daughters currently attending UWI, St Augustine campus who are in their second and final years of study, respectively.

“They were really excited too at the chance that they wouldn’t have to go quite up the road any more. And the campus opening is really a great opportunity for young, old – everybody..So hopefully, this time we should see some progress.”

Cafe owner Fazeeda Maharaj said it is a “good investment because of the back and forth of students and even parents.

“That can help business to be so much better.”

Her business, Fazeeda’s Cafe, is a short drive from the campus.

She said many businesses in the area, including hers, have not recovered from the impact of the covid19 pandemic when restrictions were imposed decimating the operations of thousands of small and medium businesses. So she is hoping for the best.

“It’s a long overdue convenience for the people of south Trinidad.”

She added that her daughter just completed medical school at UWI, St Augustine. While she was disappointed it was not open sooner, she told her mother she is happy that more students would soon be able to access the campus.

Manager at Diamond Supermarket Raheim Bingham said while he, too, feels excited, he hopes the opening will bring attention to the quality of the roads.

Newsday drove on a section of the road leading to the school and it was bumpy, uneven and laden with potholes and ditches.

“Even coming from Palmiste, the roads are very, very bad,” Bingham said.

“And with this campus opening, there’s also a primary school just before it and this can cause a lot of traffic congestion on already bad roads. This business has been around for about five years and I have never seen any efforts for road rehabilitation here. So I hope this changes.”

‘Students have to eat’

In the heart of Debe, many market vendors said they are thrilled and believe students living on halls of residence may opt for produce from them instead of groceries because of good deals.

Ramesh Soogrim has been selling fish and other seafood at the Namdevco (National Agricultural Marketing and Development Corporation) market for 18 years.

He said business has not been “too bright” in recent months but, “It could pick up when the campus opens. Sales might be better and (hearing about it) was fabulous news.”

But he added, “What I got to understand is the campus isn’t 100 per cent complete right now. So maybe when they get everything sorted out, it would be a little better for us.”

Ashwyn Stoute said they would be able to get more loyal customers as the variety in prices can “encourage them to return. He has sold there for 14 years.

“It would do us well because they (students) will be in the area and, I mean, they have to eat," he said with a laugh.

“People mostly come here for deals. That’s how the trend is now in this economy.

“In the grocery, it’s packaged and you either take it or leave it. If you come here, somebody could give you a few things extra for the same price. So you have a variety.”

There are several fast food outlets throughout Debe as well including KFC, Royal Castle, Papa John’s, Subway, Pizza Boys and many other local businesses.

There’s also the famous doubles strip where various vendors provide one of the country’s top delicacies such as aloo pies, saheena, pholourie, baiganee, jalebi and other sweets.

Fadia Hosein of Hosein’s Doubles said it is a “very good thing,” not just for her business but for all young people.

“And it’s not for people from Penal or Debe, it’s for people from Fyzabad, Siparia, La Brea, Point Fortin – the whole of south.

There are recreational businesses in the area like bars, nightclubs, a waterpark, among other things, that may attract the attention of young people. But with the nearest city being San Fernando, many may also venture there.

A taxi driver who works the Penal/Debe to San Fernando route told Newsday they may also benefit from the campus.

“There would be a lot more passengers travelling,” he said. The fare to and from is $15.

But he added, “And it would be a lot easier for children from Erin and even Siparia would have it easier than having to travel up the road.”

He said it may also bring more businesses to the area, including apartment complexes.”

Another driver said sections of the roadway along the route, including Palmiste, need to be fixed.

Indrani Rampersad Mahabir, owner and pharmacist at Vasan’s Drug Store, said the potential boost in business from the campus opening is needed in the area.

“It is something positive that can stimulate business because over the last few years, business has been on a decline.

“With the economy, a lot of people, especially in this area, would have lost jobs. So with the university coming in, there will be students and staff around who would spend money within the community.”

She, too, was happy for young people.

“There was always this big hope that it would have opened, so…”

It is not yet clear what businesses may be on the campus.