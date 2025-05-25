Anna-Lise Nanton: Telangana, Trinidad and Tobago share a deep spiritual heartbeat

Miss World Caribbean 2023 Ache Abrahams - Miss World TT

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO’S representative at the 2025 Miss World competition Anna-Lise Nanton said she sees pieces of home in the vibrant south Indian state of Telangana.

Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, is hosting the 72nd Miss World pageant which runs from May 7 to May 31 and features contestants from 116 countries.

Nanton penned A Letter to Trinidad and Tobago, from Telangana – with Love on May 23.

She wrote, “From the vibrant soul of Telangana in southern India, I write to you surrounded by warmth, tradition, and a sunshine that feels so familiar, almost like a piece of home travelled here with me.

”Though we’re worlds apart, I often glimpse pieces of home through the welcoming smiles of the Telangana people, their shared sense of community and the vibrant colours and energy which occupy every space.“

She said she was truly moved me, though, is the role of women in both nations.

“In Telangana, women lead through Self-Help Groups, running businesses and changing lives in rural villages. I also visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre where advanced technology is used to ensure the safe mobility of women. It’s an empowering model which resonates with my work at The Shelter in Trinidad and Tobago, where I serve as the youngest board member, offering support, safety, and new beginnings for women in crisis.

“While I've met so many strong women here in Telangana, how could I not mention the pride I feel when I said, in Trinidad and Tobago, the top three national offices are held by women – our President, our Prime Minister, and our Leader of the Opposition. This was not just representation; it’s inspiration.”

She said, Telangana and Trinidad and Tobago also share a deep spiritual heartbeat, with festivals like Bathukamma here resonate with our own Diwali, Hosay and Christmas.

“Both places celebrate life with colour, music, food, and faith while embracing diversity as strength and intertwining tradition with innovation,” she said.

“As I walk the streets of the city through bustling bazaars and peaceful temples, I carry the heart of Trinidad and Tobago with me. The experience here has already touched me deeply. From witnessing incredible architectural marvels, to experiencing ancient spiritual traditions to learning more about innovative and advanced technologies, this truly is a remarkable place! My mind has been opened, my heart has been filled and my dreams have expanded.”

“One of the most exciting common threads? Cricket. The love for the game here is electric and yes, I learned that Bhuwaneshwar Kumar is just one of Telangana’s bowling gems. Imagine my joy when I shared that I’ve met and personally know Brian Lara and Dwayne Bravo, not realising just how legendary they are here in India. These outstanding sportsmen are more than athletes. They’re literally like gods to cricket lovers across this country! And just like us, the people of Telangana cheer them with unmatched passion.

“Telangana is a state where heritage walks hand in hand with innovation. Here in Hyderabad, fondly known as ‘Cyberabad,’ global tech giants shape the future alongside centuries-old culture. It brought to mind our own forward stride: Trinidad and Tobago is building the largest solar farm in the Caribbean and Latin America – aptly named Project Lara, in honour of our national cricket hero, Brian Lara. It’s more than a project; it’s a symbol of how we, too, are shaping a cleaner, brighter tomorrow.“

Nanton said education, too, brings us together.

“Telangana is advancing fast in tech-enabled classrooms, and I’m thrilled to explain that Trinidad and Tobago is launching a national programme to provide every schoolchild with a laptop powered by AI tools to ensure no child is left behind, regardless of background or learning style. Telangana kids are already benefiting from similar policies,“ she said.

She concluded, “To all my fellow Trinbagonians, while you continue to follow my journey, my story, my successes, I do hope you to can come visit this special place. Come see its beauty, its people, its innovation. Telangana will forever hold a special place in my heart and I know it will in yours, too.

“With all my love and pride.”

Nanton topped the region in the Head-to-Head challenge on May 24, securing her place in the quarterfinals.

In 2023, Ache Abrahams won the Miss World Caribbean title and placed in the top four.

Trinidad and Tobago has won the Miss World title only once. In 1986, Giselle Laronde-West took the title in London, England.

The Miss World finals take place on May 31.