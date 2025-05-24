Two Irish women, elderly man, robbed in Tobago

- File photo

Two Irish women and a 78-year-old man were robbed at a bungalow in Mason Hall, Tobago, on May 22.

Police said around 11 pm, the Irish women who are volunteering at the Corbin Wildlife Centre in Mason Hall for eight weeks were in their room when a gunman entered.

They both began screaming while the gunman began searching the room.

Both women jumped out the bedroom window and ran away.

The 78-year-old man was in the living room when he heard the screams of the two women. He tried going to the bedroom but it closed on him.

While making a telephone call to a friend, he saw a man trying to enter the front door of the bungalow who began hitting him with a cutlass on his head.

The armed man took the man's wallet, which had $3,000 cash, his driver's permit and his First Citizens credit card.

The armed suspect then ran away.

One of the women had injuries to her knee, leg and feet after she jumped through the bedroom window. She was taken to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment.

PC James is continuing investigations.