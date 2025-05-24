The splendour of garlic

GARLIC, it’s the greatest aromatic. Without garlic there would be no garlic bread, no garlic mayonnaise (aioli), a really dismal type of Chinese cuisine, and don’t forget things like garlic shrimp, garlic sauces, Caesar salad, salsas, chutneys, chunkays, the list could go on forever.

Garlic has long been touted as a treatment for a myriad of diseases. Ancient Egyptians prescribed it to build physical strength, the Greeks use it as a laxative and Chinese traditionally use it to lower blood pressure.

In our more modern times, naturopaths and other proponents of herbal medicine prescribe garlic to help prevent colds and other infectious diseases. Whatever the present day uses and whatever the beliefs, we can always be rest assured that garlic will always be a wonderful flavouring agent and the most magnificent aromatic.

Garlic is used in its entire splendour in many European and Mediterranean countries, the far East and Asia, Central and South America. But it is in France that there is an annual culinary tradition to celebrate the garlic harvest in mid-summer. The Pink Garlic of Lautrec Festival was established in 1970 to celebrate the start of the harvest season the first Friday of August, the festival features a variety of events and competitions, such as the contest for the longest plait or manouille of garlic. Copious amounts of aioli, French mayonnaise are made specifically from this delightfully sticky garlic, olive oil and lemon juice.

Fresh garlic cloves are sticky and juicy, unless we grow them ourselves we are not fortunate to enjoy recently harvested garlic here. However we can be more astute when choosing our garlic, look for heads that are tight, the skins tinged with pink; open and dry papery heads of garlic are a sure indication that the cloves are dry and flavourless. Also try not to purchase peeled garlic I have and found them to be lacking in flavour.

The beauty of garlic lies in its versatility, mysteriously it changes its taste depending on the use, when eaten raw, garlic tends to be sharp and distinct, giving a nice bite of flavour to your dish, if roasted it tends to become very soft and delightfully sweet, same as slow cooking, when the sweetness comes out as well.

Here are some garlicky delights for you to enjoy this weekend.

Chicken with 40 cloves of garlic

1 3lb chicken, cut into half

2-3 tbs olive oil

40 cloves peeled garlic

1 tbsp fresh thyme

1 onion, thinly sliced

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar, optional

¾ cup chicken broth

Pat chicken pieces dry, rub salt, black pepper, thyme and vinegar onto chicken.

Heat oil in large non-stick skillet, brown chicken halves in batches ,so as not to overcrowd pan.

Add garlic and shake pan to move cloves around.

Cook until garlic browns slightly.

Sauté onions in small frying pan and add to chicken.

Pour on brandy or cognac, and flambe.

Add ¼ cup broth and bring to a boil.

Cover and reduce heat, simmer gently for 30 minutes.

Add only a small amount of stock at a time to prevent sticking.

Serves 4

Grilled chicken souvlaki with tzatziki sauce

1 lb boneless chicken, or breast cut into one inch pieces

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chopped fresh oregano or one tsp. dried oregano

3 cloves garlic minced

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Combine all of the above ingredients except chicken and salt.

Rub marinade onto chicken and refrigerate for about one hour.

Bring to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat BBQ or broiler.

Thread chicken onto about 4 skewers and broil or BBQ until cooked and slightly charred, about 8 to 10 minutes, basting with marinade.

Remove chicken from skewers; place onto 4 warm pita breads, top with tomatoes, lettuce sliced onions and Tzatziki sauce.

Roll and serve warm.

Serve additional sauce on the side.

Serves 4

Tzatziki sauce

2 cups plain yoghurt

1 cucumber, grated and strained to remove excess water, about 15 minutes

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp dried mint

½ tsp dried dill

Salt and black pepper to taste

Combine all the above ingredients; add salt and pepper to taste.

Makes about 2 cups.

Tomato bruschetta

3 cloves garlic minced

4 ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil or parsley, more to taste

Splash of red wine vinegar

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

10 slices Italian bread

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 large cloves garlic

In a small bowl combine all ingredients except bread and olive oil and 2 cl garlic.

Pre-heat oven to 400F.

Lightly brush bread on both sides with olive oil.

Bake for 5 minutes or until crisp and browned.

Rub one side with a cut piece of garlic.

Spoon tomato mixture over each slice.

Sprinkle with additional salt if desired.

Serve right away.

Makes 10 servings.

