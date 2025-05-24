N Touch
Multimedia

Swearing-in in Port of Spain

Couva North MP Jearlean John waves to supporters before entering the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis
ON May 23 Trinidad and Tobago’s 13th Parliament was sworn in. The ceremonial opening saw hundreds of supporters of all parties eagerly gather to greet their favourite ministers, representatives and members of Parliament.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley attended the event and received loud cheers from the crowd – rivalling the crowd's excitement for both Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles arrival.

Here are some highlights from the streets of Port of Spain and the historical Red House.

From left: Barbados prime minister Mia Mottley, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles at the opening of the 13th Parliament, Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Members of the House of Representatives, Senate, Judiciary and other arms of government listen to an address by President Christine Kangaloo to mark the opening of the 13th Republican Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Port of Spain North/St Ann’s West MP Stuart Young enters the grounds of the Red House on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

Members of the TT Defence Force take part in a military parade at the ceremonial opening of the
13th Republican Parliament in front of the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

Minister in the Ministry of Housing Phillip Edward Alexander is surrounded by jubilant supporters outside Woodford Square before entering Parliament on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

