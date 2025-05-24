Swearing-in in Port of Spain

Couva North MP Jearlean John waves to supporters before entering the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Innis Francis

ON May 23 Trinidad and Tobago’s 13th Parliament was sworn in. The ceremonial opening saw hundreds of supporters of all parties eagerly gather to greet their favourite ministers, representatives and members of Parliament.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley attended the event and received loud cheers from the crowd – rivalling the crowd's excitement for both Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles arrival.

Here are some highlights from the streets of Port of Spain and the historical Red House.