Six queens crowned at Mrs Universe pageant

Miss Universe TT Priya Ali, left and Mrs Universe TT Ancilla Kirby Scott will represent TT later this year in the Philippines at the international competition. - Photos by Innis Francis

Six titles were presented to women at the staging of the third annual Mrs Universe TT at the Centre of Excellence on May 18.

Under the banner of Mrs Universe TT led by former beauty queen and current local franchise holder and director of the pageant Alveada Meah, the competition took on two groups, the Miss TT and Mrs TT segments.

In the Miss category, 18-year-old Priya Ali who represented Miss Claxton Bay and Reneise Jogee-Ali, who represented Miss San Juan secured the top spots to represent TT at the Miss Woman of the Universe in South Korea in October.

Ruby Mohammed, Miss Cunupia and Aliana Seepersad, Miss Princess Town will go on to represent TT at the Miss Multicultural World in Vietnam in July.

Meah said it is not uncommon for several entrants from the same country to represent in a pageant. She said when she represented TT in 2023, some countries had five to six women in the competition, indicating that it gives a country a better chance of acknowledgement, impact, and winning the coveted title.

In the Mrs category, Ancilla Kirby Scott, Mrs Laventille, was crowned the winner and will represent TT at the international pageant in the Philippines in October.

Going to South Korea are Meguella Simon, Mrs San Fernando and Adiana Pollard-Simon, Mrs Morvant in October to represent TT.

Both women shined and attained the titles of Mrs Woman of the Universe; while Candace Picton-Friday, Mrs Sangre Grande will go to the Mrs Grand International competition in Vietnam.

As part of the women’s journey, philanthropic work that seeks to sensitise gender-based violence and animal cruelty formed a high point of the competition entitled Forum Night.

Two winners of Forum Night, Simon in the Mrs category and Jogee-Ali in the Miss category gained automatic entry into the finals.

Other supporting segments before the finals included sashing, karaoke and an interview.

Meah said the pageant runs deeper than crowns and sashes but with a mission to uplift, empower and be a voice for women across TT and beyond. She said the aspect of pageantry should not only be a stage for beauty but as a powerful tool for advocacy, education and transformation.

“As we celebrate our grand finals, we are also reaffirming our commitment to a cause that lies close to our hearts, the fight against domestic violence; especially against women and children. There were times I felt that we were trying to fit square pegs in a round hole; misunderstanding, resistance to growth, and ego sometimes made the journey harder than it needed to be. We rose above it, we learn, we adapt, and we shine.

"Winners will not be chosen simply because of beauty or brains. Over the five months, these women were tested through a series of pre-pageant activities; not only by a panel but by time itself, their selection is based far more than what you see on stage tonight.

Someone I can work with, someone who embodies attitude, determination, commitment, respect and most importantly timeliness. Because wearing a crown is not just about walking in heels, it's about standing on purpose. I want every woman to remember your stories matter.”

Mrs Universe TT brand going forward will partner with Rennie Tolsie Foundation as the official charity organisation. This year Mrs Universe TT also donated $2500 to Princess Elizabeth Special School as part of this year's charity initiative.