Share videos in timely fashion

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write to make an important plea to citizens, especially influencers on social media and media houses, inclusive of their television and radio stations' social accounts.

In the rainy season, more so, there will be situations where roads are flooded. If there is persistent rain, a flooded area could still be under water hours later. If the rain is not continuous, the water usually subsides after an hour or so.

Some people and major media houses share videos of an affected area five or six hours after the fact. This can dissuade people from journeying to that area. By the time the videos are shared, it is usually safe to proceed.

By placing these videos late and causing unnecessary panic, the businesses in the area can suffer loss of income, and with the state of the economy at present we do not need another factor to negatively affect our ability to earn income.

I suggest that, before sharing such videos, please verify the date and time taken and shared and its genesis so as to provide greater clarity.

R GEEWAN GOPIE

Freeport