Scotiabank employees give back for Day of Caring

Scotiabank volunteers at St David’s RC Primary School for United Way’s Day of Caring. -
In commemoration of United Way’s Day of Caring 2025, Scotiabank employees came out across TT to give back to the communities in which they live and work on May 18.

Kimi Rochard, general manger, legal and Rory Bhikarrie, head, operations, Caribbean South Hub support refurbishment activities at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities. -

A media release said, despite the inclement weather in Trinidad, projects were undertaken. at the Aranguez Govt Primary, St David’s RC Primary and the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities, aimed at refurbishing the schools.

Gail Sooknarine, CEO, United Way TT and Gayle Pazos, Senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank help paint the library at Aranguez Govt Primary School. -

These activities support children's development and learning by creating a more comfortable, safe, and engaging environment.

Scotiabank Tobago employees help mix concrete during the construction of a rainwater harvester stand in Louis D’Or, with Habitat for Humanity. -

In Tobago, Scotiabank employees supported the bank’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity through a project aimed at building social cohesion and climate resiliency, the release said.

The construction of a rainwater harvester was undertaken in the community of Louis D’Or.

