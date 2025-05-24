QRC student cops Spoken Word competition

Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services, Vandana Mohit presents the awards to the winner of the Spoken Word Competition Jedaiah Joseph on May 24 at the ministry's headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Queen’s Royal College student Jedaiah Joseph is the winner of the Ministry of the People, Social Development and Family Services 2025 Spoken Word Competition, beating 27 other youths for the top spot.

In second place was Zayne Bissoon of Presentation College San Fernando and tied for third place was Atish Maniram of Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College and Semira Bradshaw of Bishop Anstey High School.

Dr Seon Raymond, director of the Social Investigations Division of the ministry explained the competition was held annually in commemoration of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, as the ministry wanted to empower youth to express their realities, hopes and ideas for change while inspiring national awareness and action.

The theme was Poverty Has A Face, A Name and An Address and the topic for participants was Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment: acting together for a just, peaceful and inclusive TT by 2030.

At the prize distribution ceremony at the ministry’s headquarters on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on May 24, Minister of the People, Social Development and Family Services Vandana Mohit congratulated the winners.

She said their submissions were thought-provoking, moving and insightful, challenging injustice as they imagined a better future.

She said poverty was not a distant concept as it exists in homes, schools, and communities and encouraged them to use their voices to highlight poverty and call for justice, inclusion and change.

“It should be noted that this new government of TT, which is grounded in a deep commitment to the people we serve, remains steadfast in its promise to ensure the well-being of all citizens, and will work towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of reducing poverty in all its forms everywhere.

“Moving forward, we will be guided by a multi-faceted approach in tackling poverty and developing sustainable solutions that empower our people and our communities.”

Mohit added that the ministry was committed to strengthening partnerships with stakeholders, which already started with the Ministry of Education which helped mobilise the students. She also encouraged members of the public to engage in advocacy.

“We firmly believe that sustained and effective collaboration can create the kind of transformative synergy that uplifts individuals, empowers lives and strengthens communities. Together, we can make meaningful strides towards breaking the cycle of poverty and building a more just and inclusive society for all.”