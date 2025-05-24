President asks government: Revisit plan to scrap demerit points system

President Christine Kangaloo, centre, is escorted before inspecting the honour guard at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Republican Parliament at the Red House on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Innis Francis

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has made a passionate appeal for the government to revisit its plan to do away with the demerit points system for motorists.

Addressing the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23, Kangaloo said the plan to scrap the system affected her personally as she had lost two of her siblings in car accidents.

“Demerits points systems, in general, have the goal of safeguarding road-users. Road accidents cause death and disabilities. They also cause unbearable mental anguish and long-lasting trauma. Sadly, many of us here, today, have felt this anguish and still live with this trauma,” she told parliamentarians and guests, who included Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, the island’s Chief Justice Leslie Francis Haynes and former TT president Anthony Carmona.

“In my own case, one evening in 1993, I received a call from a policeman telling me that my only sister, a data entry clerk, had been killed in a motor vehicular accident. The anguish and the pain I felt then, are still with me today.”

Kangaloo said in 2012 she got another call telling her that her brother, an acting Chief Justice at the time, had been in a terrible vehicular accident, which it was not expected that he would survive.

“He survived for a year, with severe disabilities. Even as I speak these words to you, today, the pain of these losses still weighs me down. As I have said, I know that thousands of citizens share the same pain.”

She said no one is exempt from dying or losing a loved one in a vehicular accident.

“Clerk or Chief Justice – it can happen to any of us. I therefore plead with Parliament that, whatever is done in this area, Parliament commits to ensuring enhanced safety on our nation’s roads, and to reducing road fatalities and related injuries.”

In a brief but wide-ranging address, Kangaloo also suggested several areas, which, she feels the government can intervene in the interest of national development – the first being artificial intelligence (AI).

Applauding the government for creating a Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence to promote a heightened recognition of AI, she said it should consider devising a regulatory framework for the technology in a way that not only makes the country globally competitive but “maximises its benefits and minimises its risk to citizens’ well-being.”

Kangaloo said, “For all of its potential to do good, research shows that, without proactive regulatory intervention, AI can pose a variety of social and economic risks. These include displacing large segments of the workforce, concentrating economic power in the hands of a few dominant players, and exacerbating inequality.

“There is, therefore, the view that, where AI is concerned, society benefits if legislators anticipate risks before they materialise and establish legally enforceable standards to pre-emptively protect against systemic failures, unethical practices, and threats to market integrity.”

She continued, “The creation of the new Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence signals government’s intention to treat with both the benefits and the challenges of AI. What would be even more commendable would be for Parliament to consider legislation that puts our country in the forefront of regional legislation in this area.”

Kangaloo said citizens “have learned difficult lessons from us having to play regulatory catch-up in the area of technology – especially in relation to social media.

“The loathsome practice of circulating intimate digital images of persons whom once we loved, when love turns bitter, began to be addressed by our courts only after unspeakable hurt and suffering were already inflicted upon victims – most of them female.

“The short point is, that with government’s sensitivity to the importance of artificial intelligence, Parliament has an opportunity – and it might well only be a short one – to get out in front of Artificial Intelligence, in a way that we did not do in respect of social media.”

She also suggested that Parliament also consider bringing legislation to address the existing deficiencies in the area of enduring powers of attorney.

Under the current laws, Kangaloo said, a power of attorney becomes ineffective when its giver is no longer mentally competent.

Kangaloo said as patron of the Alzheimer’s Society of TT, she has become aware that more and more citizens, including younger people, are being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“As the law currently stands, once a person is afflicted with Alzheimer’s or with any cognitive infirmity, any power of attorney which that person has previously given, becomes ineffective. “

She said in order to manage that person’s affairs, a cumbersome, lengthy and expensive application has to be made under the Mental Health Act to obtain an order appointing a committee of that person.

“That process is an immense source of further mental and financial strain and stress for persons already stretched to the limit by the demands of caring for their loved ones. An enduring power of attorney will continue to be effective when the donor begins to lose mental capacity.”

Legislation which establishes the efficacy of an enduring power of attorney, she said, will bring enormous relief to thousands of citizens.

Kangaloo also flagged persons living with disabilities as an area for urgent parliamentary intervention.

She said she hoped the new Parliament will do what previous ones were not able to in passing “badly needed legislation in this area.”

The President said, “If we are to build a society that is truly inclusive, we need to enact laws that protect the rights of persons with disabilities to enter and remain in the mainstream of social and economic activity.”

Kangaloo ended her “wish-list of parliamentary interventions,” by making a plea for consideration to be given to amending the regulations that govern the operations of service commissions, “so that we can all benefit from a modernized and more effective public service.”

Singling out the Teaching Service Commission as an example, she said, “Think of how our nation’s children would benefit from that commission being able, through legislative intervention, to fill vacancies in our school system more rapidly than is at present possible. Our school children would benefit immensely from legislative interventions in this area.”

Earlier, Kangaloo prefaced her address by acknowledging the often acrimonious nature of the electoral system.

“In our electoral system, this will always mean that there will be some part of the population who will be called upon to accept its conclusiveness with hearts that are heavy with loss. The zeal and enthusiasm which another part of the population feels, is lost on them. Such zeal and enthusiasm might, to them, even feel cruel. An effective transition of power will speak to that broken-heartedness and will find ways to assure and include, rather than to hurt or alienate.”

To this end, she said, she was especially pleased to hear both Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles commit to leadership styles underpinned by inclusiveness, during their respective swearing-in ceremonies.

“I was especially pleased, as the country set off on this new journey, with the tone of inclusivity that came from the leadership of both the government and the opposition.

“Both the Honourable Prime Minister and the Honourable Leader of the Opposition, in their very first addresses to the public upon assuming their respective offices, spoke, eloquently and convincingly, of the need for our system of government, in which they each play a vital role, to be all-embracing.”

Kangaloo observed they both spoke of the importance of finding a means, in the current governance structure, “of drawing citizens together, under the umbrella of a system of government that cradles all of our people, as opposed to driving sections of the population away, and outside of its protecting and healing cover.”

Even so, she said, parliamentarians must still fight for what they believe in.

“That is not to say that here, inside the Parliament, members should conduct the people’s business as if they were disembodied souls resting in the paradise of the Elysian Fields.

“Far from it: Parliament is at its most effective when its members fight and fight hard, for what they believe in. And, at the moment in history in which we find ourselves as a nation, there is much for this new Parliament to fight hard for.”

Kangaloo renewed her call for parliamentarians to unite in the fight against crime.

“I last had the privilege of addressing Parliament in 2023. On that occasion, I called for parliamentarians to put aside their party rivalries, join hands across the aisle, and collaborate on how to stem crime and criminal conduct.

“I renew that call today, with even greater urgency, but with greater hope – in light of the initial signals from the leadership of both the government and the opposition, that we might well be at the start of a parliament in which there is the chance of more meaningful collaboration than before.”