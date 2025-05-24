Police urge drivers to slow down on wet roads

The mangled wreck of a BMW sedan PC Zachariah Gill was driving when he crashed off the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Couva on May 19. - Innis Francis

THE start of the rainy season and a rise in road traffic fatalities have prompted the police to urge drivers to be more cautious.

In a news release on May 24, the police reminded all motorists to exercise extreme caution on the nation’s roads, “particularly in light of a rise in road traffic fatalities and the recent onset of the rainy season.”

It said, “With wet and slippery roads now a daily reality, the dangers of speeding are significantly heightened. Motorists are reminded that excessive speed greatly reduces reaction time, increases braking distance, and elevates the risk of serious collisions – often with fatal consequences.”

The police are also calling on drivers to ensure the roadworthiness of their vehicles, especially their tyres, which it said play a critical role in maintaining traction on wet surfaces.

“Worn tyres drastically increase the risk of skidding and hydroplaning.”

The release said the police issued 16 tickets to drivers who were caught speeding during a speed enforcement operation on May 23, between 10 am and 2 pm along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, in the vicinity of the Indian Trail overpass.

It said it will continue to enforce road traffic laws vigorously, and warned drivers that speed enforcement exercises will be ongoing and widespread.

“Our message is simple but urgent: Obey the speed limits and slow down,” it said.

“Let us all work together to make our roads safer for everyone.“

There have been several accidents since the start of the rainy season in May, including the fatal accident of a police officer along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Couva, on May 19.

During her first post-cabinet media briefing, on May 8, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the government was working to scrap the existing demerit points system that is used to deter errant drivers. On the campaign trail, at a UNC cottage meeting in April 2024, she slammed the system describing it as a form of taxation, not road safety.

Addressing the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23, President Christine Kangaloo made a passionate appeal for the government to revisit its plan to do away with the demerit points system for motorists.

Kangaloo said the plan to scrap the system affected her personally as she had lost two of her siblings in car accidents.

“Demerits points systems, in general, have the goal of safeguarding road users. Road accidents cause death and disabilities. They also cause unbearable mental anguish and long-lasting trauma. Sadly, many of us here, today, have felt this anguish and still live with this trauma,” she said.