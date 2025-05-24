PM: Government to tackle crime, cost of living

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has signalled a bold legislative agenda for her new administration, pledging to tackle crime and the cost of living

Speaking in the House of Representatives at the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament on May 23, she said her government would govern “for all of the people of TT,” with a people-centred approach and a commitment to the promises made during the general election campaign.

“Citizens believe we will make things better and we will show them that they are right,” she said during her maiden parliamentary address since returning to power.

Among the first legislative priorities, the Prime Minister identified the fight against crime which she said required both law enforcement support and long-term social solutions.

“We will begin by prioritising safety in our homes and our communities.

“Crime is not a statistic. It is a daily terror for too many families. And so our agenda will include both legislatively and non-legislatively the fight against crime.”

Persad-Bissessar said her administration would equip the judiciary and law enforcement with the necessary tools while investing in “prevention, education and community development.”

She said the rising cost of living would also be on the government’s legislative agenda.

“We’ll be looking from groceries to gas to electricity. We must help the working class in this country.”

Asked, while speaking with the media afterwards, which of those would be first on her government’s legislative agenda, she declined to say.

Persad-Bissessar noted plans to review tax burdens and hold fair negotiations with labour unions will feature as part of her government’s modus operandi.

She also spoke of the need to “restore” the public service reform adding, it will be done “not with handouts or empty ration, but respect, reform and results.”

Promising an inclusive approach to governance, Persad-Bissessar announced plans to open the doors of government to a wide cross-section of civil society, including unions, NGOs, religious organisations, academics and creatives.

“We need you if we are to govern effectively. This is your country. This is our country. And so the future we seek must be built together.”

With a significant three-fifths parliamentary majority, she assured citizens that her government would not abuse its legislative strength.

“We are cognisant that our citizens have given our government a three-fifths majority. That’s very special.

“But I give the assurance today we will not abuse power. People voted not just for exchange – they voted for long-term change and we will deliver that with the majority that we have.”

Persad-Bissessar also welcomed the presence of a third political party in the House, calling it “a true reflection of a diverse republic,” and urged new and returning MPs to remain loyal to people rather than political parties.

She used this opportunity to take a jab at former prime minister Stuart Young warning that failure to put people before party could result in short stint in government.

“Some people just last only one day in this job,” she said as she looked at Young and gestured in his direction while he laughed.

Persad-Bissessar also noted for the first time in 25 years there were three political parties in the House of Representatives, a nod to Tobago People’s Party representatives Joel Sampson and David Thomas.

“This composition is indeed a true reflection of a diverse republic.”

Addressing the possibility of bipartisan agreements among the parties in the house, she warned people against letting their biases get the better of them.

“Sometimes we won't agree. Things might seem irreconcilable. But when we come to an impasse, I respectfully ask that we work respectfully to reconcile the divergences.”

Elaborating on this while speaking with the media after, she said she looks forward to collaboration with the opposition but noted it isn’t always possible.

“In our system of Westminster style politics sometimes you get it and sometimes you don’t. So we look forward to it where it is necessary and in the best interest of the people of TT.”

Asked if she expected the same vitriol that was apparent at times during the last Parliament, Persad Bissessar said, “It could be a thing of the past.”

She said female leaders in government and opposition will not affect how the two parties interact.

“What difference does it make? Whether we are a man or woman we must hold the same principles, values and commitment.

“The country desperately needs healing and I look forward to that kind of healing.”

Persad-Bissessar later held a closed door bilateral discussion with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Motley at the Red House before mingling with guests and taking photos.