Penny: We will be a responsible opposition

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles, centre, and members of the opposition benches in the House of Representatives and the Senate at the opening of the 13th Republican Parliament and the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - GREVIC ALVARADO

Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles has pledged that the PNM will serve as a responsible and constructive opposition in the 13th Republican Parliament, vowing to prioritise the national interest over partisanship.

Addressing the ceremonial opening of Parliament on May 23, Beckles-Robinson said the PNM would not oppose for opposition’s sake, but would instead offer insightful contributions to any proposed laws.

“Our modus operandi will not be to oppose for opposing sake.

“We would offer thoughtful, constructive, people-centred and visionary contributions as one would expect of a 70-year-old party that intends to form the next government,” she said to loud banging of opposition desks.

Beckles-Robinson said the PNM remained committed to the principles of democracy, respect and integrity, and stressed the importance of setting a positive example for the nation’s youth.

“We may disagree, but may we never become disagreeable.

“Let our conduct in this House be a masterclass in democratic leadership for every young citizen who dreams of serving our country.”

She said the opposition would support “good law and sound policy,” particularly those which address critical issues such as crime.

She warned, though, against hasty or undemocratic approaches.

“Crime and other issues of critical import cannot be solved by games of political football.

“We demand due diligence and reject cut-and-paste approaches which have not been properly vetted.”

While expressing readiness to collaborate on national challenges, Beckles-Robinson cautioned the government against vindictiveness and political victimisation.

“The PNM will not stand by and see citizens victimised on the basis of political preference… We pledge to put the people above politics, country above party.”

She also highlighted the PNM’s support for certain policy priorities autonomy for Tobago.

“Fiscal policies must prioritise small business support, food security, energy diversification, digital transformation and above all, the dignity of all citizens.”

“The PNM anticipates government discussions on Tobago’s autonomy, an issue which requires combined efforts for its advancement”.

She also congratulated the Speaker Jagdeo Singh and Deputy Speaker Aiyna Ali on their appointments, urging impartiality and fairness as the Parliament begins its new term.