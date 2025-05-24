Parliamentarians: East Indians contributed greatly to Trinidad and Tobago

In this file photo, dancers perform during the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Indian Arrival Day parade along SS Erin Road, Debe on May 30, 2024. -

Parliamentarians believe the East Indian community plays a vital role in making TT what it is today.

Their messages came during the inaugural sitting of the 13th Republican Parliament on May 23, to commemorate Indian Arrival Day observance on May 30.

Cycle of poverty

On behalf of the government, Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein said this year commemorates the 180th anniversary of the first indentured labourers' arrival recounting the hardships they endured and overcame.

"Our forefathers, on arrival, entered a period of indentureship. They struggled on the sugar cane fields, meeting many challenges and horrendous working conditions. Some lost hope while others lost their lives at the hands of the colonial rulers. Through resilience, they persevered.

"As a people, we pay respect and homage to the invaluable contribution of the East Indian community of TT. While many of them were uneducated, they stuck to the belief that education remains the gateway out of the cycle of poverty."

Hosein said this foundational perspective and belief in education was imparted to successive generations and reaped promising results for the country.

"Through struggle and labour, the offspring of the indentured labourers played a critical role in shaping the direction of TT. They have occupied seats in this parliament, in court as judges and magistrates, they held the highest office of the land the Office of the President, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, attorneys, doctors, engineers, Nobel prize winners and much more. From sweat and toiling on the sugar cane fields, they ensured that their children had a space at the table of decision-making."

Hosein said this journey that began almost two centuries ago led to a daughter of Bihar, India becoming Prime Minister for the second time (Kamla Persad-Bissessar)

He also celebrated parts of Indian culture brought by the labourers which became a mainstay in TT's cultural landscape such as the sounds of dhantal, the dholak, the manjira and the harmonium and foods such as curry and doubles.

He celebrated the country for being a place where various cultures and traditions can exist harmoniously and compelled the public to find strength in their differences.

"While we may be different and while we came on different boats, we are one society, we are one country but most importantly we are one people. As the Prime Minister tells us, let our differences unite us instead of divide us so that we can build a brighter and prosperous TT."

Perilous journey

On behalf of the opposition, Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales too celebrated the country for being a place where different cultures could exist in harmony.

"Ours is a tapestry woven from strands of the greatest cultures and constructs from around the world. Each fibre is part of our lineage, our heritage, our essence and our very being. Together, we create our Trinbago civilisation and today we honour a valuable component of our being, the East Indian community; the people, the culture, the religions, the stories, the traditions, the fashion, the architecture and the cuisine"

Gonzales said the early immigrants had to endure much suffering by leaving their homeland, undertaking the perilous journey across the Kali Pani and face the challenges of settling as indentured labourers in a foreign environment.

Despite these hardships, he said they were able to lay a foundation that allowed their descendants to be valuable members of TT's society, especially with the help of the political party he belongs to.

"After 180 years and over many generations, Indo-Trinidadians have come to be educated, successful members of our society as academics, business people and professionals in many fields much as a result of the PNM providing educational and employment opportunities for all."

Beacon of tolerance

Newly-elected Speaker Jagdeo Singh, an attorney, said the journey of East Indian culture being ingrained in TT's society positioned the country as "a beacon of tolerance and social and political harmony."

"These are but some of the facets which make TT such a unique social and political experience as today we are looked upon as an example to the world as an example of a harmonious and homogeneous society."

He said the immigrants pushed through the struggles of indentureship and left their mark on the country.

"These immigrants, despite facing immense difficulties and struggles, nevertheless persevered with pride and dignity and an unwavering commitment that spurred in them the ultimate yearning and desire to bring about better lives and contribute to this country. Even though thousands of miles away from their natural, social and economic habitat, they continue to hold on to the values and principles which they transported over the Kali Pani which today continues to sustain and guide their descendants. As a result, we are better off with the multifaceted cultural exchange that takes place in this country on a harmonious, peaceful and tolerant level."

Cultural fabric

In his brief greetings, Tobago West MP Joel Sampson said they celebrated and honoured the legacy of the indentured labourers and the countless contributions to the nation's cultural and social fabric.