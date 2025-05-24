Justice for all: Rebuilding legal aid to serve 'forgotten people'

Devesh Maharaj receives his instruments of appointment as Minister of Justice from President Christine Kangalo. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: OPEN letter to Minister of Justice Devesh Maharaj:

Congratulations on your appointment.

The track record of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC's commitment to reform and equity is shown by the re-establishment of the Ministry of Justice, which underscores a vision where the pursuit of justice is not merely a legal concept, but a lived reality for all citizens.

This is a pivotal moment to address systemic inequities and ensure that our legal institutions serve as a shield for the vulnerable and a catalyst for societal progress.

The Legal Aid and Advisory Authority (LAAA), established over five decades ago, remains a cornerstone of our nation’s justice system, ensuring equitable access to legal representation for those most vulnerable marginalised communities.

Its legacy has largely been shaped by past distinguished directors/chairmen, most recently Gilbert Peterson SC and Israel Khan SC, whose tenures left an indelible mark on the authority’s ethos.

Yet, despite its foundation strengths, the LAAA now faces urgent modernisation challenges. To fulfil its mandate of providing equitable legal representation, it must evolve to meet the demands of a rapidly changing society – and your government’s pledge to uplift the “forgotten people” offers a critical opportunity to do so.

The LAAA matters now more than ever. Access to justice remains a privilege, rather than a guaranteed right, for many, particularly in areas where deep-rooted systemic inequities persist. The LAAA bridges this divide.

Its mission to provide free legal services is not just a bureaucratic obligation – it is a moral imperative. A justice system that excludes fails to serve the poor, the marginalised, and the voiceless, and ultimately erodes the foundation of our democracy itself.

In a society where systemic inequities persist, the authority must serve as both a protective shield for the vulnerable and a catalyst for societal transformation. Crucial to our roles as attorneys, we have a duty to consistently champion the principle that justice must be accessible to all, regardless of socio-economic status. Now is the time!

There is a need for a bold, strategic vision to modernise the LAAA operations, enhance service delivery, and expand its reach and relevance in today’s society.

It is humbly suggested that to achieve this, inter alia, the following three pillars of reform be implemented: (1) Expanding access through grassroots outreach. (2) Strengthening pro bono partnerships. (3) Embracing digital transformation and technology.

Expanding access through grassroots outreach by educational campaigns and community consultations will empower rural and remote populations. Legal literacy is the first step to justice foundation of empowerment. For example:

* Community legal workshops partnering with community leaders and schools to educate citizens on their rights,

* Mobile legal clinics into marginalised areas to connect individuals with legal aid,

* Youth engagement introducing legal literacy programmes in schools to foster an early understanding of justice and rights.

Empowering people to know and defend their rights is a first line of defence against exploitation and injustice.

Strengthening pro bono partnerships can address the justice gap. Collaborations with the Law Association, Criminal Bar Association, Assembly of Southern Lawyers and civil society to mobilise pro bono support will help close the justice gap by encouraging lawyers to contribute a minimum of hours annually to LAAA cases.

Every lawyer’s contribution can bridge the justice gap. A national call for lawyers to donate a minimum number of hours annually could revolutionise access and rebuild public trust in the legal profession.

Embracing digital transformation and technology offers unprecedented opportunities to democratise legal access. The LAAA must collaborate with other ministries and private sector partners to digitise services. This will reduce bureaucratic delays and allow citizens to access services from anywhere to launch an online portal for case submissions, virtual court hearings, and legal document filing.

An integrated online portal for applications, document filing, and virtual consultations would eliminate geographic and bureaucratic barriers. Collaboration across ministries – including artificial intelligence and national security – will be key to building a truly modern and secure system.

Your government’s commitment to serving the “forgotten people” of our nation resonates deeply and aligns seamlessly with the ethos and role of LAAA. This alignment presents a powerful opportunity to advance a shared vision of justice that reaches those most often overlooked – and is pivotal to advancing this noble mission of directly impacting underserved populations, particularly in rural and remote communities.

For these citizens, access to legal services is not a luxury, but a lifeline. Crucial to these citizens from remote communities is the need to access legal services so they can be empowered to know, understand their rights, and challenge injustice in their own sphere of influence.

By revitalising this institution, your government will signal that justice is truly attainable for all, not just the privileged few. Only by ensuring fair and equal access to legal rights can we truly uplift marginalised communities – and uphold TT’s rightful place as a regional model of justice and equity that serves all.

I urge you, Mr Minister, to lead this charge with courage and conviction. The LAAA can and must become a model of what justice looks like in a truly equitable society – one where no citizen is too poor, too remote, or too voiceless to be heard.

It is with positive faith that under your transformative leadership that meaningful efforts will be invested into this critical area so our legal institutions are strengthened to serve all. It is a guaranteed way to ensure that no citizen is left behind in the pursuit of justice.

DANIEL ISHMAEL KHAN

attorney