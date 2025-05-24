Jaiso Festival delivers sonic stunners at SoundForge

Jaiso bandleader, pannist and composer Charlton “Charlo” Alfonso performs his original Frustration. - Photos courtesy Gr8 Media Solutions Ltd

Not even the weekend’s adverse weather warnings could keep patrons away from Jaiso Festival at SoundForge, Mucurapo on May 17. And those who came, came for the music.

Jaiso the Band, a collective of jazz-trained calypso warriors under the leadership of pannist, composer and cultural fire-stoker Charlton “Charlo” Alfonso, delivered a seamless, genre-bridging showcase of steel, brass, and soul with the precision and flair of a seasoned headline act.

The rain clouds that threatened to dull the evening were all but blown away by the band’s razor-sharp horn section – Barry Homer (trumpet), Jerron Jones (sax), Irwyn Roach (baritone sax) and Anthony O’Connor (tenor sax) – whose piercing lines signalled that this wasn’t just another concert.

Charlo opened the evening with a warm, instrumental glide through My Favourite Things, on his tenor pan, giving Julie Andrews' classic a new island strut. But the night didn’t stay quiet for long. From there, Khayann Keilani stunned with a performance that drew screams from seated and standing patrons alike – including respected veteran musician and producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson, National Carnival Commission (NCC) CEO Keiba Motley and former Minister of National Security Brigadier Carl Alfonso, who is also Charlo’s grandfather.

Keilani’s renditions of Jill Scott’s He Loves Me and Beyoncé’s Plastic off the Sofa were as textured and controlled as they were explosive.

Jemima Joseph brought the groove into familiar territory with a cool, jazzy reworking of Blaxx’s Mash Up, proving that soca, in the hands of a skilled vocalist and tight band, can move like molasses and still hit just as hard.

And then came Quinton Neckles. Singing like a man possessed, Neckles peeled back Natalie Cole’s Inseparable with vocal runs that left a trail of dropped jaws. He dedicated Luther Vandross’ Never Too Much to his wife Monifa, delivering it with enough falsetto to rattle the rafters.

Midway through the show, Charlo turned up the tension with a fiery exchange between pannist and percussionist. Challenging Michael Jaggasar to a full-bodied conga showdown during his performance of Jose Alberto’s La Flauta Invisible – lighting the touchpaper on what would become a fiery second act.

The second half of the evening was Charlo in full creative command. Lemuel Davis added percussive heat to Andy Narell’s If We Really Want before Charlo’s moving original Frustration. Reunited with Neckles and Keilani on Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s Die With A Smile Charlo further upped the ante drawing more cheers.

Amid prancing moko jumbies and daring fire breathers Jaiso transformed SoundForge into a kaiso temple, unearthing classics like Shadow’s Stranger and Sparrow’s Lying Excuses with both reverence and edge, lifting the audience from their seats into full-on motion.

There were also cameos from rising star Tevin Hartman, delivering his Carnival 2025 release Darlin, while Eko – the Chase sisters, Sonja and Suraya – dropped their groovy, contemplative number Playback (Canboulay).

By the time Charlo and company segued into Carnival 2025 anthems Too Own Way (Voice) and Throwback (Ding Dong), SoundForge had abandoned all pretence of being a sit-down venue. The crowd swelled to the stage, dancing, singing, absorbing every note of this band that refuses to sit in a genre box.

Jaiso Festival, subtitled The Sound of Fusion, may have been billed as a concert. But what unfolded was a movement – one that positions Jaiso the Band not just as gifted performers but as cultural investors redefining how Caribbean music is heard and held. Their blend of mentorship, musical risk, and cultural memory has placed them squarely on the radar of anyone watching for what’s next in Caribbean live performance.

