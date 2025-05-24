Fresh breeze blowing across country

Ashoka trees -

THE EDITOR: There is a fresh breeze blowing across TT providing an opportunity for all citizens to help in building a brighter future for our beautiful country.

I appeal specifically to the professional cadre who, like Mark Loquan and many other professionals, make significant contributions to different aspects of national life outside of their core professional functions.

All of us have talents to share which might seem insignificant but put into practice can make a significant impact on the national landscape.

Here is one example. Several years ago while I was in India, former chairman of the NCIC, Hans Hanoomansingh, asked me to send plants from India that are mentioned in Hindu holy books for planting around the Divali Nagar site.

I sent a 20-foot container with several plants. However, since the container had spare capacity, I sent a large number of ashoka plants. NCIC paid for the consignment. From that simple gesture of a committed national, Hanoomansingh, the landscape across TT today is dotted with the fast-growing ashoka trees.

This activity had nothing to do with Hans's and my respective professions, but this small act has resulted in a major environmental impact in this country. Apart from its beauty and distinct features, I urge readers to google the ashoka to find out about its incredible medicinal properties.

This is yet another contribution from grandmother India worthy of remembering during the Indian Arrival Day celebrations 2025.

CHANDRADATH SINGH

via e-mail