Farmer shot dead by police in Chaguanas

Police killed a Chaguanas man after an alleged shootout with officers who were investigating a report of conspiracy to murder on May 23.

The man has been identified as farmer Rolly Brown, also known as "Aki" and "Boyie."

The incident occurred during an operation spearheaded by Assistant Commissioner of Police Richard Smith.

According to police, officers of the Anti-Extortion Unit and Central Division Task Force Area North went to Soogrim Trace Road, Endeavour Road around 4.30 am to search for Brown as part of an ongoing investigation. Upon arrival, police claimed, Brown pointed what appeared to be a gun at them. The officers said Brown shot at them and they returned fire.

Brown was struck several times. The report claimed the officers rendered first aid and took the injured man to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators recovered a shotgun at the scene.