Ex-public administration minister rejects PM's $493m rental claims

Allyson West -

FORMER public administration minister Allyson West has rejected claims made by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar about rental arrangements for government ministries and state agencies under the former PNM administration.

Persad-Bissessar made her claims at a post-cabinet news conference at the Cabildo Building, Port of Spain on May 22.

She expressed concern about $493 million spent on government rentals under the former PNM government.

She said some of the properties being rented were not recorded on a list at the Public Administration Ministry.

"I don't know if you want to call them ghost rentals."

Persad-Bissessar said, "There are large differences between what was actually paid to property owners and what was supposed to be paid."

She claimed two companies were paid over $15 million in rent per year for three properties, each rented by the government, without current leases or cabinet approval."

Persad-Bissessar promised to make the full list of government rentals public

In a statement on May 23, West described Persad-Bissessar's claims as misrepresentations and innuendos.

She said, "To treat with the most egregious claim first, I did not preside over a system of ghost rentals."

West added there is a reason for difference between the total rental cost reflected in the government’s accounts as prepared by the Finance Ministry and that reflected on the property management information system at the Public Administration Ministry which Persad-Bissessar mentioned.

She said it is well known that the ministry's Property and Real Estate Services Division (PRESD) has responsibility for government rentals and government-owned commercial space.

"The most junior member of the PRESD unit could advise the minister (of Public Administration) that the Ministry of Public Administration, through PRESD, treats almost exclusively with commercial rentals for the central government."

As a general rule, West continued, many government entities outside of central government handled their own rentals.

She said the details of those rentals were not known to the ministry nor included in its records.

"This is true of statutory authorities such as the Regional Health Authorities and the Water and Sewerage Authority, other government bodies and state-owned companies."

She said where any of these entities received financial support from government and provided a break down of expenses to justify their request for that support, their rental costs would be identified as a line item and would be included in the Finance Ministry's total rental figure.

West added that was the reason for the difference between the Finance and Public Administration Ministry's rental figures which Persad-Bissessar referred to on May 22.

West noted Persad-Bissessar's comments about a plan to re-introduce a decentralisation of government ministries outside of Port of Spain and Persad-Bissessar's reference to variances in rental rates in different parts of TT to justify this plan.

While acknowledging such variances exist, West said, "What I categorically deny is her (Persad-Bissessar's) statement that GoRTT (Government of the Republic of TT) is paying rent in Port of Spain at an average rate of $23.00 per square foot."

She said that was not true of the properties falling under the PRESD's remit under her tenure.

West recalled one of the first things she did on assuming office was have the ministry identify the most expensive rentals and set about treating with them.

"We re-negotiated where we could and in the vast majority of cases we were successful in renegotiating rents downwards."

The mandate the ministry received from the cabinet, West continued, was to bring our Port of Spain rents down to a maximum of $10.00 per square foot.

"We were successful in the vast majority of cases."

She said, "A combination of giving effect to that mandate and to moving ministries, divisions and agencies into government owned properties, resulted in a significant reduction of the monthly rental cost from $23 million to $17 million by the time I left office,."

West disclosed there were plans to get additional savings with respect to rental arrangements.

She said those included the acquisition of TSTT's property in Laventille to accommodate several branches of the police which would have generated savings of approximately $1 million per month in rent; transferring the Office the Prime Minister's Tobago office from a privately owned to a state-owned building and the creation of a tribunal centre at the Port of Spain International Waterfront to accommodate tribunals with shared court room and meeting spaces which would have significantly reduced their footprint.

"These plans were all in place and being implemented."

West: $ on rent, maintenance not wasted

West disagreed with Persad-Bissessar's claims that government wasted money on rentals and the maintenance of the properties it rented.

She said as with most rental agreements, those negotiated by the ministry on behalf of the state "stipulate those areas of repair and maintenance for which the relevant state agency is responsible and those for which the landlord is responsible."

West added that PRESD "over which I presided, worked with the ministries to ensure that the landlord fulfilled their responsibility in that regard."

The PNM, she continued, was focused on reducing rental costs for government ministries and state agencies.

West said the need to occupy more state-owned accommodation to reduce those costs was part of that plan.

"We did recognise that maintenance is not currently a forte of the government and as such needed much improvement."

She said that was a work in progress.

"We also acknowledged that maintenance costs could be high and as such, we were of the view that the right approach was to strike a balance between occupation of state-owned and rental properties."

West said Persad-Bissessar’s plan to create spaces for ministries was not new.

"We did that by creating a head office for the Ministry of Health, starting the construction of one for the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services and commissioning the design of another for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development."

West said former prime ministers Dr Keith Rowley and Stuart Young did not believe it best to de-centralise government outside of Port of Spain because a country's capital city was expected to have a certain level of government services there.

She added the PNM's focus was to bring those services closer to the people.

West said initiatives such as digitalisation of government services (so that services could be sourced entirely on line from the comfort of your home or elsewhere) and the creation of full administrative centres in key locations in TT to offer a full suite of government services to the public.

On the latter, she continued, existing centres in Tunapuna and Siparia provided limited services.

West said new centres were planned for Arima, San Fernando, Chaguanas and Tobago.

She added that those initiatives would align with Persad-Bissessar's comments about reducing rental costs and improving delivery of government services to the public.

"I look forward to the completion of these projects."