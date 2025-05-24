Dengue fever and derelict vehicles

THE EDITOR: I write to express my grave concerns regarding the persistent and deadly threat of dengue fever in TT, particularly as we enter another rainy season.

Last year, despite rigorous preventative measures taken in our ground-floor apartment – meticulously cleaning water vessels and ensuring no standing water – my family contracted dengue. The debilitating effects of the illness are profound, often requiring months for full recovery, especially for senior citizens.

I vividly recall a time in recent years when weekly fogging operations were widespread across TT. This proactive approach by the authorities significantly reduced dengue cases and, critically, saved lives. The population felt assured by the visible and consistent efforts to control the mosquito population.

Furthermore, a significant yet often overlooked contributor to mosquito breeding is the thousands of derelict vehicles parked on our roadways, within police stations and in numerous low-income communities. These abandoned vehicles are ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes, collecting rainwater in their interiors, tyres, etc.

It appears that the owners of these vehicles, and even the regional corporations, pay little to no heed to this critical public health issue. This problem demands immediate attention.

Given the dire consequences of dengue, I strongly urge the Health Ministry to revitalise its "mosquito awareness season" during this rainy period. It is imperative that it not only raises public awareness, but also commits the necessary financial resources to the Insect Vector Control Division.

This funding is crucial to ensure its readiness to implement widespread and frequent fogging, as well as conduct thorough assessments of potential breeding grounds, including addressing the pervasive issue of derelict vehicles.

Reinstating robust and consistent insect vector control measures, alongside a concerted effort to remove or properly manage derelict vehicles, is not just a recommendation; it is an urgent necessity to protect citizens from this devastating illness.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail