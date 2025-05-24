Democracy at work, Parliament resumes

Members of the House of Representatives, Senate, Judiciary and other arms of government listen to an address by President Christine Kangaloo to mark the opening of the 13th Republican Parliament at the Red House, Port of Spain, on May 23. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

DEMOCRACY was at work with the ceremonial opening of the 13th Parliament at the Red House on May 23.

The opening, which represented the first parliamentary sittings since the April 28 general election, saw newly elected and appointed parliamentarians pledging to put country before any other interests as they got down to work.

Proceedings began promptly at 1.30 pm with the simultaneous reading of the proclamation by President Christine Kangaloo in the House and Senate, which met in separate chambers in the Red House, to declare the new parliamentary term open.

In the House of Representatives, attorney Jagdeo Singh and Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali were elected Speaker and deputy Speaker respectively.

Wade Mark and Kenya Charles were elected Senate president and vice president respectively.

In both houses of Parliament, changes were evident in their benches.

Public Utilities Minister Barry Padarath became leader of government business. His ministerial predecessor, Arouca/Lopinot MP Marvin Gonzales assumed his new role as opposition whip.

In the Senate, Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Darrell Allahar became leader of government business there.

Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial and Damian Lyder who served as UNC senators in the last parliament were not reappointed to the Senate.

Mark, Lutchmedial-Ramdial, Anil Roberts, David Nakhid, Jearlean John and Lyder were UNC senators in the last parliament.

John was elected Couva North MP on April 28. Nahkid and Roberts were reappointed as senators.

Former foreign and Caricom affairs minister Dr Amery Browne assumed his new role as leader of opposition business.

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira, SC, returned to become the co-ordinator of the independent bench.

Vieira and Deoroop Teemal were the only two of the nine independent senators who were reappointed to the Senate.

The new independent senators were Dr Marlene Attzs, Dr Desiree Murray, Courtney McNish, Candice Jones-Simmons, Alicia Lalite-Ettienne and Francis M Lewis.

When MPs were sworn in, Persad-Bissessar opted to take her oath using the Constitution. She did the same thing when she was sworn in as prime minister at President's House, St Ann's on May 1.

In her address to a joint sitting of the House and Senate, Kangaloo noted the significance of Persad-Bissessar, Beckles and herself as three of the nation's highest office holders. She said this offered the population hope for new leadership that was neither antagonistic or bitter.

She urged all parliamentarians to put the country above all other interests in performing their duties.

Later in the House, Persad-Bissessar and Beckles promised respectively promised the government and opposition would act in the best interests of the population.

Persad-Bissessar said, "This (Parliament) is the people's house."

She promised the UNC will never abuse the three-fifth's majority (26 seats) it has in the House.

Beckles promised the PNM, in its new role as opposition, would put "people before politics."

While promising government could be assured of the opposition's support for good law, Beckles said the PNM will not support any attempt by government to undermine citizens in pursuit of partisan interests.

Allahar promised government will ensure the Senate remained a place of mature deliberation and robust and respectful debate."

Browne gave the same commitment but warned senators.

But he added the opposition was fully aware of its constitutional duties.

Vieria said independent senators will act as "guardians of principle" in Parliament.

He added they had no allegiance to the government or the opposition."

"We will ensure that we do our part in maintaining and elevating the standard in this the Upper House (Senate)."

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, former president Anthony Carmona and former parliamentary presiding officers Barry Sinanan, Occah Seapaul, Nizam Mohammed and Michael Williams were among the dignitaries attending the ceremony.

Mottley mingled with Persad-Bissessar and her immediate predecessor Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young before Kangaloo addressed a joint sitting of the House and Senate.

Outside the Red House, a large crowd assembled to witness the military parade and other events associated with the opening of Parliament.