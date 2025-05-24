Couva teen kills man in domestic fight

- File photo

A Couva teen is in police custody after he killed a man who was allegedly attacking his mother on May 23.

Police identified the victim as Akil Sylvester,36, of Train Line, Marabella.

The 16-year-old boy's mother told police she had returned to her Isaac Settlement, Couva home around 4.30 pm with Sylvester when they got into an argument. She told investigators Sylvester armed himself with a cutlass and began choking and assaulting her during the argument. On seeing the confrontation, she said the teen picked up a knife and stabbed Sylvester several times.

The woman and the teen visited the Couva Police Station shortly after to report the incident. Officers later found Sylvester dead at the house.

Crime scene investigators recovered the cutlass and knife as part of the evidence in the case.

The teen and the woman were taken for medical attention.