Carnival-like fanfare at Parliament opening

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar with pupils of St Ursular's Girls Anglican School and Christus Rex Anglican School outside of the Red House before the opening of Parliament on May 23. - Photos by Innis Francis

AND PAULA LINDO

THE ceremonial opening of the 13th Republican Parliament saw fanfare that could rival Carnival.

Gathered at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, hours before the ceremony at the Red House began, hundreds of supporters of all parties came out in their numbers and colours eager to greet their ministers, representatives and members of Parliament.

Abercromby Street erupted in a chorus of songs, cheers and screams as Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar arrived around 1.20 pm. After greeting her enamoured supporters with a bright smile she told the media, “God is in his heaven and all is well on earth. I feel great, thank you all and thanks to the people of TT. Love you.”

Her arrival wasn’t the only one that caused a stir. One could hear the name of the Opposition Leader, Pennelope Beckles, being chanted from a street away.

Tobago East MP David “Thomo” Thomas got a celebratory reception as he was welcomed by Tobago People’s Party (TPP) supporters, some of whom told Newsday they woke up as early as 3 am to be early for the event.

In a show of solidarity, some TPP supporters also showed their love upon the midday arrival of Minister in the Ministry of Housing Philip Alexander who returned the gesture as he hugged, shook hands and took photos with the crowd around him.

Even foreign leaders were eagerly welcomed. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley’s quick entrance ignited the crowd in a manner that could rival the excitement seen during Persad-Bissessar’s.

St Augustine councillor Jada Roopnarine expressed her full confidence in the new administration having been a councillor under the UNC-led People's Partnership government in 2010.

“Back then services were provided to the people, we delivered to the community, service was at its highest. Now that my prime minister is back, I know they will deliver again.

"The calls for enhanced education, infrastructure, social welfare, everything that the people want in this country, they will now feel comfortable knowing they will get assistance from this government.”

TPP supporter Arnel Des Vignes told Newsday after the wave of crime that plagued the island during the tenure of the previous administration, the people are looking forward to greater autonomy moving forward.

“We’ve reached a stage in Tobago’s life where we fell that we should be in possession of our own theory…so I must say it brings a level of dignity and pride to the Tobago people to be in Trinidad to witness this.”

Despite gathering in their numbers, PNM supporters were reluctant to share their views. Newsday approached several groups gathered within the square but they all declined to be interviewed.

Honour guard pushed to its limits

At least a dozen members of the honour guard assembled outside for the ceremonial opening had difficulties or collapsed during the period President Christine Kangaloo was inside giving her speech to the combined houses of Parliament.

The parade marched to the Red House and assembled at 2.30 pm. It was comprised of 144 members, 36 each from the Air Guard, Coast Guard, TT Regiment and TT Defence Force Reserves.

The President arrived at 3 pm. After inspecting the honour guard, Kangaloo went into the Red House to speak to the MPs and senators gathered there. While she was inspecting the guard, hecklers in the crowd gathered in Woodford Square were shouting, “one term Christine” insistently.

It was at about 3.15 pm that the first person collapsed and had to be carried to a waiting ambulance. After this, another three people had to be carried to the ambulance. Senior officers were seen moving through the lines removing members of the honour guard's hats and berets to allow their heads to cool briefly.

As more honour guardsmen began to fall, water bottles were passed around, singly at first, with each person taking a drink and passing it along. Then a soldier went down the lines, pouring water down people’s throats, in some cases leaving the bottles with them, and this was followed by soldiers and medics distributing water from cases. The crowd began calling out to “give them water” and “allyuh too wicked, let them go.”

One parade leader who had been holding strong almost collapsed after drinking a bottle of cold water but revived enough after a stint in the ambulance to return for the end of the parade.

In the end, there were three ambulances with personnel being treated for adverse heat effects. It was alarming to see the others struggling to hold on until they were released.

The President dismissed the guard at 3.45 pm and the parade marched off a few minutes after 4 pm.