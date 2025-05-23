WI Academy to host Sri Lanka Emerging Players from in June

Cricket West Indies director of cricket Miles Bascombe. -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) have announced an upcoming Academy home series between West Indies and Sri Lanka’s Emerging Players from June 7-26.

The series features two four-day first-class matches and three 50-over contests, set to bowl off at Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

A CWI statement on May 22 said the series is “part of the long-term strategic plan to create a pathway for the region’s brightest talent to develop while being exposed to international competition.”

CWI believes these matches come at an opportune time for the Academy players who recently took part in the 2025 West Indies Championship.

CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe sees the increased value in having competitive cricket for the Academy team.

“These matches serve as a critical component in the pathway development of our emerging players. There is a strategic plan in terms of bridging the gap between the junior and senior levels and the games against Sri Lanka will be used to continue sharpening and equipping our best prospects for the next level,” he said.

Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe, who is also Sri Lankan, is excited at the prospects of the players putting their skills on show.

“The West Indies Academy remains committed to learning, development, and long-term growth,” Subasinghe said. “Over the past seven months, our players have made steady progress both on and off the field, growing as cricketers and as young men.”

He believes this series is an important opportunity for the young maroon outfit to test their skills against an international team, identify areas they can develop, and continue building for the future of West Indies cricket.

All matches will be free to the public.

WI Academy vs Sri Lanka Emerging Players Schedule:

Four-day matches

June 7-10 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

June 14-17Coolidge Cricket Ground

50-over matches

June 21 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium

June 24 Coolidge Cricket Ground

June 26 Coolidge Cricket Ground