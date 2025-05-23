Wade Mark, Jagdeo Singh elected Senate president, Speaker

Wade Mark. - File photo

Wade Mark and attorney Jagdeo Singh have been elected unopposed as president of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

The men were elected at a simultaneous sitting of the upper and lower houses at the Red House on May 23 which followed the first ceremonial opening of Parliament in almost a decade.

Kenya Charles was elected unopposed as Senate vice president.

Princes Town MP Dr Aiyna Ali was elected unopposed as deputy Speaker.

According to Parliament's website, Mark first entered the Parliament as an opposition senator in 1990. He served as speaker between 2010 and 2015.