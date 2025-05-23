Vocal students take the spotlight at final Mayfest

Glenda Collens, left, shares a moment of appreciation with Carol Jacobs and Carl Jacobs, during her concert series, Mayfest, at Kafe Blue on Wrightson Road. - Photo courtesy Arlene Sylvester

Glenda Collens’ Mayfest has made for a month of striking talent, creativity and artistic expression.

The concert series, held at Kafe Blue, comes to a close with one last show on May 25 as Collens, noted singer, musician and vocal coach, shines the spotlight on the musical skills of her vocal students.

A media release said, Sunday’s show will feature vocalist Kevin Humphrey with a potently emotional presentation, At My Table backed by EFX The Band.

The series boasts an array of masterful musicians accompanying the singers, including David Boothman, Noel La Pierre, Damyon Alexander, Anton Constantine, Richard Joseph, Jason Lawrence, and Mark Anthony Pierre, all combining to fulfill the Mayfest promise of “vibes, glam and good times only”.

Collens kicked off the programme on May 4, with a scintillating return to the stage after a long absence, performing an evocative mix of soul, local pop, and R&B favourites which she gave her unique style, backed by EFX The Band and drummers Everard “Red Man” Watson and Wayne “Lion” Emosun Osuna.

She performed alongside a selection of her students including David Sylvester, Jislle Singer, and Gillian Moore, who also appeared as calypsonian Fire Tender the release said.

On May 11, young Tyler Joseph led the entertainment, joined by Collens, Yosiah Roberts, Jerimiah Mathais and Azaria Darneaud, to offer up a memorable and enjoyable evening of familiar hits.

Vocalist Juss Liz with her band The Meadows was the highlight on May18 with a talented cast of singers performing pop, R&B covers and originals. They included Geneva Dorsey, Isaiah Spencer and Akeelah Bruce.

Sunday’s show promises to be a powerful one, as Collens will also welcome back cast members from previous shows, the release said.

The show takes place at Kafe Blue, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain at 7 pm.

For further info call 356-5112.