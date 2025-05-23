TTFA president Edwards welcomes Nakhid's appointment

TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Grevic Alvarado

DAVID Nakhid’s appointment as parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs has been welcomed by TT Football Association (TTFA) president Kieron Edwards, who believes the move could mark a positive turning point for local football, and sport as a whole.

Senator Nakhid was sworn in at President’s House in St Ann’s on May 22. President Christine Kangaloo administered his oath of office and presented Nakhid with his instrument of appointment.

Nakhid, 60, is a former TT senior men’s football team captain and played international football for 13 years (1992-2005). He also played pro football in Lebanon, Greece, Belgium, Switzerland, USA, United Arab Emirates and TT.

Additionally, Nakhid managed two clubs in Lebanon despite being jailed for six days there, advocating for fair treatment of African players.

In August 2020, he was appointed opposition senator in the United National Congress (UNC). UNC won the TT general elections on April 28, 2025.

Speaking in response to the Nakhid’s appointment, Edwards highlighted his commitment to athlete welfare and his history of advocacy, both locally and abroad.

“He’s not just a former player, he was a former national captain for many years,” Edwards said. “Even as captain, he stood up and really fought for the rights of players. He understands the responsibility of the administration to make sure that players are well taken care of.”

Edwards added that Nakhid’s experience abroad—particularly in Lebanon, where he also stood up for player rights—helps qualify him for the parliamentary secretary post.

“So to know he’s in this position now, it augurs well for football and sport in general. David looks at things from an athlete-centred point of view, so I look forward to seeing how he works with the Minister of Sport (Phillip Watts) in terms of strengthening football and sports as a whole.”

The TTFA president also pointed to the crucial period ahead for TT football, with several international tournaments on the horizon.

“Knowing there’s a World Cup (2026) coming, and that he would have played alongside former standout players like Dwight Yorke and Russell Latapy, I’m hoping we could get continued support and an added push for the World Cup Qualifiers (June 2025). It is important that we qualify,” Edwards said.

Edwards confirmed that World Cup qualifiers also begin and continue for three TT youth teams (U17 boys and girls, U20 boys) in January 2026, and hopes he would have the backing of the sports ministry in securing participation and success.

“We look forward to the continued support and push behind football. We know this sport can change lives. We hope Mr Makhid utilises the TTFA and football as a tool to change the trajectory of many youths in TT.”

Edwards confirmed that he previously engaged with Nakhid at national games, and is keen to continue building a constructive relationship moving forward.

“We met several times at different games. He came to look at the national U17 team play, and we had some discussions. So yes, I have a good relationship with him.”

Edwards said he looks forward to when Nakhid reaches out to the TTFA, and other sporting organisations, and is goal-bound on showing him the board’s pathway, and where they want to take TT football.