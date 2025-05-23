Trade Minister: I want to build a world that matters to young people

Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj at the UTT's two-day leadership workshop at NAPA in Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Faith Ayoung

TRADE, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj told participants in UTT’s Leader in YoU.TT Leadership Workshop that as Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister, he wants to help young people build a business and a world that matters to them.

Maharaj was speaking during the opening ceremony of the two-day seminar series, titled Leading and Inspiring Sustainable Development in TT: Learning from Yesterday to Make Tomorrow Better. He said although this was his inaugural speech as minister, he had received and accepted the invitation to speak prior to his appointment.

UTT said the series aims to empower current and aspiring leaders with the knowledge, skills and inspiration to drive sustainable progress in this country.

Maharaj, founder of the Sacha Costmetics empire, said he wants to use the lessons learned during his past 40 years of entrepreneurship to enable young people to rise to their own purpose.

“As Minister of Trade, Investment, and Tourism, my mission has expanded. Just as I built Sacha from the ground up, I intend to help you build what matters to you. I am committed to removing the barriers that stand in your way by improving access to funding, creating better support systems for startups, and making it easier to do business in TT.”

He told the students if he’d had the tools they had today, it would have saved him 30 years of work in building his business.

“When we started, we had no internet, no smartphones, no Google, just a landline, unreliable electricity, and paved roads that came later. Research meant libraries. Marketing meant flyers. International communication took weeks.

“Today, starting a business takes a phone, Wi-Fi, and an idea. You have free access to YouTube, Google, and yes, ChatGPT. You can design packaging on Canva, run your own ads, get feedback instantly, and collaborate globally.

“You don’t need a store to launch a product. Platforms like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, and TikTok Shop have democratized global commerce. You can build a personal brand, sell e-books, promote niche products, or earn from affiliate programs.”

Maharaj said students should start a business, whether part-time or full-time, as relying on a single stream of income was risky. He shared ten tips for creating a thriving business.

“Don’t compete in the mass market, as you can’t outspend the giants. Find a niche they overlook. Focus your resources there and sell globally, especially to the diaspora. Don’t try to compete with China. You won’t win on price. Focus on value, not cost.

“Price for the problem you solve, not what it costs to make. Niches support higher prices. Quality is the price of admission. If it’s not world-class, don’t launch it. Differentiate in ways that can’t be copied. Think secret formulas, proprietary methods like Angostura, Coke, or Buttercup Powder. Solve a real problem. The bigger the problem, the bigger the opportunity. If it can’t be run from your phone, don’t do it.”

Maharaj’s final tip was that they should learn about businesses by working in one, and gave the example of McDonald’s.

“It’s not just fast food, it’s business school in disguise, with a paycheck. You’ll learn systems, branding, logistics, and leadership under pressure. Every task is streamlined. Every shift is a lesson in scale and efficiency. McDonald’s doesn’t run out of beef or buns, there’s a reason for that.”

He said the next great global brand could come out of TT.

“Let’s build a future where bold ideas are embraced, not ignored, where young entrepreneurs are empowered, not overlooked, and where the brightest minds in our nation don’t wait for approval, they take the lead, break new ground, and build the future themselves.”

Undergraduate studies vice president Dr Solange Kelly said leadership is not limited to a chosen few, as every person is born with leadership potential.

“True leaders are built from within. They make positive choices every day, based on the values they hold. Like life in general, your UTT experience is filled with positive and negative experiences. It is your response to such experiences that develops you as a leader.

“It is your willingness to offer one more go at the math exams, even though you attempted it twice and fails. It is your choice to make decisions based on good values and not how angry, irritated and anxious you feel. It is your ability to stick to your values and not cheat in an assessment, regardless of if everyone else around you is doing it. These are the choices of true leaders, who go through tough places and make the right choices.”

Acting UTT president Stephen Joseph said the students were living in a time of rapid changes, where the need for individuals with the courage to lead, the humility to listen and the ability to act remained constant.

“Leadership must not just adapt to change, it must drive change. It must embrace ethics, empower others and pursue innovation that is both inclusive and impactful. What we need now is transformational leadership, a type of leadership that focuses on inspiring, motivating and empowering others. Unlike transactional leadership, that is based on rewards and punishment, transformational leadership is rooted in vision, in values, and in relationships. I believe it is necessary and demands courage.”

Joseph said the university is preparing not just graduates, but agents of change. He said the two-day seminar would provide the students with mentorship and time for reflection and discovery.