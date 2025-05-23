Tobago Hindu Society hosts Indian Arrival Day celebrations on May 24

Members of the Tobago Hindu Society dance to tge music of tassa drummers at Indian Arrival Day celebrations in 2024. -

PRESIDENT of the Tobago Hindu Society Pulwaty Beepath has one major wish for this year’s Indian Arrival Day observance.

She is hoping that significant progress will be made on the organisation’s Hindu temple in Signal Hill, which, when completed will be the first in the island’s history.

“We are still in the process of building the temple and anybody wanting to donate anything towards the construction, it will be greatly appreciated because right now we have to get lights, water, windows, doors. So are looking at the end of the year to see how far we will reach with the construction of the temple,” she told Newsday on May 20.

The Tobago Hindu Society hosts its annual Arrival Day celebration at the Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, on May 24, from 5 pm-8 pm. It is one of the organisation’s signature cultural events.

Pundit Ramdath Mahase is expected to officiate.

Indian Arrival Day, observed on May 30, commemorates the arrival of the first indentured labourers from India on the Fatel Razack in May 1845.

Beepath said the Hindu Society’s Arrival Day function has been in existence since the organisation was formed in 1992.

“We started observing Divali functions and Arrival Day up to this present time. We have been having these things for the many years and we never stopped.”

She said the event continues to grow.

“Every year, we have more and more people attending the function. So the event is definitely growing. This year, we are catering for about 300 people.”

Beepath said the event will feature performances from several artistes, including the Kashmir Indian Orchestra, Archarya Rukminee Holass Beepath, Govinda Ramlogan (Tobago Channa), Beesram Seudath, Mia Beepath, Sanjay Sharma, the Mahatma Gandhi institute for cultural co-operation among others.

She said Niall George, assistant secretary, Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, is scheduled to deliver an address on behalf of Chief Secretary Farley Augustine.

A representative from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute is also expected to address the gathering.

Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith Brebnor and other members of the THA, including the Minority bench, have also been invited.

Beepath, who has been at the helm of the organisation for more than 20 years, said she was pleased to again celebrate such a significant milestone.

“The East Indians arrived in this country in 1845 and its 180 years now. There are a lot of East Indians living in Tobago and many of them are going back and forth to Trinidad to work.”

She added many of them have joined the Tobago Hindu Society and were actively involved in the organisation and assisting with various projects.

Beepath said the organisation’s main goal is to complete the temple.

The construction of the temple suffered a setback in January when thieves stole an estimated $40,000 worth of material from the site. Beepath said the society has not yet received an update on the status of the investigation.

Workers from the Unemployment Relief Programme, who are helping to construct the building, discovered that about two tonnes of steel and two pallets of blocks were missing from the site when they showed up for work on January 21.

The National Commission for Self-Help donated the steel while Almandoz Hardware in Scarborough donated the blocks.

The Tobago Hindu Society turned the sod for the temple in February 2022 on four plots of land it got from the former Orville London-led THA administration some nine years ago.

Present at the sod-turning were Secretary of Culture Tashia Burris, area representative Nigel Taitt, then India High Commissioner Arun Kumar Sahu, THA presiding officer Abby Taylor and other religious leaders.

Beepath told Newsday the project started about two years ago with the assistance of the commission.

She thanked the government, THA and the other entities that have assisted so far with the construction of the temple.

“Beside the government, we have a lot of private people that contributed immensely and I want to thank everybody for helping it to reach this far.”

Regarding its Indian Arrival Day function, Beepath thanked the Tobago business community for its support over the years.

“Throughout the years we have been depending on them and up to the present time we have to thank them because they are the ones who really support us.”

She said the Division of Tourism and Culture also assisted with funding for the programme.

Beepath urged devotees and all others to come out and enjoy the function.

Admission is free and meals will be provided.